Protesters heckle Florida AG Pam Bondi outside showing of Mr. Rogers documentary

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi was heckled by protesters at the showing of documentary about children’s TV host Fred Rogers on Friday, challenging her support of the Trump administration’s stanceon immigration and the state’s decision to join a lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act.

After watching “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” a documentary about the fabled Mr. Rogers, Bondi was shouted at by demonstrators and had to be escorted by police, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

"What would Mr. Rogers think about you and your legacy in Florida? Taking away health insurance from people with pre-existing conditions, Pam Bondi,” one protester reportedly shouted.

"You're a horrible person!" another is quoted as calling out.

Bondi told the publication on Saturday that she didn’t believe the heckler’s actions were in line with the teachings of Mr. Rogers, whose "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood" often emphasized inclusivity and acceptance of all people.

"We were in a movie about anti-bullying and practicing peace and love and tolerance and accepting of people for their differences," she said. “We all believe in free speech, but there's a big difference there."

Friday’s incident happened on the same day that White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was thrown out of a Virginia restaurant over her connections to the Trump administration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.