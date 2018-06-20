FOX NEWS FIRST: Strzok escorted from FBI building, but still on payroll; Unruly Dems heckle Trump over immigration

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Anti-Trump agent Peter Strzok was escorted from the FBI building, his attorney told FOX News, as some critics wonder why he has not been fired over politically biased texts

Democrats heckle President Trump on Capitol Hill as the debate over Trump's immigration policies reaches a boiling point

Several governors pull their state’s National Guard troops from the U.S.-Mexico border in protest of Trump's 'zero tolerance' immigration policy

The U.S. plans to withdraw from the U.N.’s Human Rights Council, which U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley calls 'a protector of human rights abusers'

After more than a century, General Electric will leave the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the result of a long stock decline for the one-time industry giant

Elvis Presley's $100 million fortune is gone due to poor investments, his daughter Lisa Marie claims in a lawsuit

THE LEAD STORY – STRZOK 'ESCORTED,' BUT STILL ON PAYROLL: Peter Strzok, the FBI agent under fire over a series of anti-Trump text messages, was "escorted" from the FBI building, his lawyer confirmed to Fox News ... Strzok's lawyer, Aitan Goelman, argued that even though his client has "played by the rules," he has been targeted by "unfounded personal attacks, political games and inappropriate information leaks." "All of this seriously calls into question the impartiality of the disciplinary process, which now appears tainted by political influence," a statement from Goelman said. Strzok is still employed by the FBI. News of his removal came after Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz confirmed during a Congressional hearing earlier Tuesday that his office was looking into whether Strzok's anti-Trump bias played a role in the launch of the bureau's Russia probe.

FIGHT OVER IMMIGRATION GETS HEATED CAPITOL HILL: Tension over illegal immigration and family separations at the border boiled over on Capitol Hill Tuesday night, as President Trump was met with profanity and heckling, blue-faced Democrats on his way to a meeting with House Republicans ... First, as President Trump's entourage made its way to House Speaker Paul Ryan's office, a congressional intern yelled, "Mr. President, F--k you!" across the Capitol Rotunda. Then, several members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) gathered outside Trump's meeting with senior Republican officials. When Trump emerged, the representatives heckled him until some were blue in the face, holding signs and screaming.

It was unclear whether Trump had made progress with GOP lawmakers in the trying to find ways to handle the separation of illegal immigrant families at the border. After his meeting with House Republicans ended, the White House announced that Trump had endorsed legislation negotiated between GOP leaders and moderate Republicans that promises to "solve the border crisis and family separation issue by allowing for family detention and removal." A person in the room told Fox News that Trump also endorsed an immigration bill authored by conservative Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., but that measure was not expected to pass the House.

ZERO TOLERANCE FROM GOVERNORS: A group of governors banded together to protest President Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy as the uproar over the separation of migrant children from their parents at the border continues. Some are withdrawing National Guard troops from the U.S.-Mexico border, while others are pledging to withhold resources ... In April, Trump requested National Guard troops — around 2,000 to 4,000 — be deployed to the southern border. Arizona, California, New Mexico, Texas and Missouri were among the first states to agree to the president's request. At the time, governors from those surrounding states praised Trump for his commitment toward protecting the border. But some governors, both Republican and Democrat, have since changed their positions after Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered a "zero-tolerance" policy in April, which has resulted in the separation of nearly 2,000 children from their families within a 6-week period.

U.N. 'CESSPOOL': The Trump administration announced Tuesday it was withdrawing the U.S. from the United Nations Human Rights Council, with U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley calling the 47-member council “a protector of human rights abusers, and a cesspool of political bias" ... Haley noted the move came after a year where “we did not see any progress.” Haley threatened the pullout last year, citing longstanding U.S. complaints that the council showed a “chronic bias” against Israel. Calling it “an organization that is not worthy of its name,” Haley decried the membership of countries like China, Cuba and Venezuela — which also have been slammed for human-rights violations. The announcement, though, also came just a day after the U.N. human rights chief denounced the Trump administration for separating migrant children from their parents.

Brett D. Schaefer: U.S. withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council is the right decision

Anne Bayefsky: Trump's wise to quit the UN Human Rights Council -- It's an oxymoron not worthy of our respect or support

THE FALL OF GE: General Electric, one of the 30 original members of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, will be removed from the leading index amid a prolonged stock slide and financial difficulties that have forced the one-time giant to cut costs ... Walgreens Boots Alliance will replace GE on the index as of the start of trading on Tuesday, June 26. General Electric was the only remaining original stock on the Dow. However, with shares trading below $13 as of Tuesday, the company’s stock “has a weight in the index of less than one-half of one percentage point,” according to a Standard & Poor’s/Dow Jones news release. General Electric had been the Dow’s lowest-performing stock over the last 12 months, with shares plunging more than 50 percent. Shares fell 2 percent in after-hours trading, while Walgreens shares rose more than 2 percent.

'THE KING'S' FORTUNE HAS LEFT THE BUILDING: Elvis Presley's daughter can proceed with a lawsuit against her former business manager, whom she claims lost her father's $100 million fortune through poor investment decisions, a California Superior Court judge ruled this week ... During the hearing, the judge denied the motion of manager Barry Siegel to stop Lisa Marie Presley's lawsuit from moving forward, but gave Presley’s ex-manager the opportunity raise the issue again in the future if deemed appropriate, City News Service reported. Lisa Marie Presley is the sole heir to the estate of her father, who died at age 42 in 1977. She alleges that Siegel and his company, Provident Financial Management, “enriched himself with exorbitant fees” while dwindling down the fortune to less than $15,000 via 'reckless and negligent' business decisions, the Daily Mail reported.

MAINSTREAM MEDIA AIDING TRAFFICKERS, TRUMP SAYS: "They're fake. They are helping these smugglers and these traffickers like nobody would believe." – President Trump, speaking at the National Federation of Independent Business' 75th Anniversary celebration, accusing the "fake news media" of not reporting the truth when it comes to illegal immigration and migrant families becoming separated at the border. WATCH

THE DEFINITION OF BIAS: "These exact same FBI agents and attorney prejudged the outcome of the Russia investigation before it even began. If prejudging the outcome of an investigation before it ends and prejudging the outcome of an investigation before it begins is not evidence of outcome determinative bias, for the life of me I don't know what would be. That is textbook bias." – House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, in his opening statement in Tuesday's congressional hearing, challenging Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz's determination that the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email and Russia investigations was not motivated by political bias. WATCH

