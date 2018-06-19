McDonald's offering free 'Frylus' for National Selfie Day

McDonalds is taking a small step into the tech industry with the release of its new “Frylus.”

In anticipation of National Selfie Day June 21st, the fast food chain has created the perfect solution for anyone whose picture taking has been ruined by greasy fingers.

The Frylus is a golden-colored stylus modeled after a French fry. Despite its edible looks, its purpose is to touch the screen and push the buttons on the phone in order to achieve perfect “mess-free selfies.”

This creation comes after McDonald’s invention of “The Frork,” a fork with French fries as the prongs, used to scoop up any ingredients that fall from their burgers.

McDonalds collaborated with Instagram sensation and amateur model Kirby Jenner to promote the Frylus because “he’s a man who knows his way around a selfie, and he’s ready to inspire you to take mess-free selfies,” according to a press release.

The company doesn't want you to go hungry while you're snapping the perfect pic, so they're pairing it with two of their classic menu items.

100,000 of these “mess-dodging accessories” will be given away for free with the purchase of a Quarter Pounder or Double Quarter Pounder on June 21st at over 2,000 locations while supplies last.