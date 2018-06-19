Michael Jackson Broadway musical set for 2020

Michael Jackson is coming to Broadway.

The legendary singer’s life and music will serve as the inspiration for a new musical written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage ("Sweat") and a score featuring some of Jackson’s biggest songs. Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon ("An American in Paris") will direct and choreograph. The show is expected to premiere on Broadway in 2020.

Nottage made her Broadway writing debut with the play "Sweat," which earned her a Pulitzer Prize for Drama and was nominated for three Tony Awards, including Best Play and Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role for Johanna Day and Michelle Wilson.

Wheeldon, meanwhile, one a Tony Award for choreographing "An American in Paris," which he also directed. He also choreographed the 2002 musical "Sweet Smell of Success."

The musical is the latest in high-profile productions, transforming artists’ lives for the stage following the popular "Beautiful: The Carole King Story," Tony-nominated "Summer" about Donna Summer and "The Cher Show," the upcoming variety-style musical set open in December. Opening in previews on June 23 is "Head Over Heels," a new jukebox musical featuring songs by The Go-Gos.