Immigration tensions boil over as Dems accost Trump, intern curses at president

Tensions over illegal immigration and family separations at the border boiled over on Capitol Hill Tuesday night, as President Trump was met with profanity and heckling, blue-faced Democrats on his way to a meeting with House Republicans.

First, as President Trump's entourage made its way to House Speaker Paul Ryan's office, a congressional intern yelled, "Mr. President, F--k you!" across the Capitol Rotunda.

It was unclear whether Trump heard the remark. The incident occured after visiting hours.

Then, several members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) gathered outside Trump's meeting with senior Republican officials. When Trump emerged, the representatives heckled him until some were blue in the face, holding signs and screaming.

Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M., the chair of the CHC, called the separation of children from their families at the border the "worst thing" she has ever seen in her career.

"This is an unusual commander-in-chief ... it appears to me he doesn’t care about the consequences," Grisham said. "He uses incredibly offensive language to defend his policies."

Grisham defended her colleagues' decision to shout at the president and stage a dramatic protest as he left the meeting with Republican officials.

"This is a very unique set of circumstances, and it requires a unique set of extraordinary efforts," she said.

The outward hostility by members of Congress to a sitting president was highly unusual, and drew comparisons to Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., who made international headlines by interrupting former President Barack Obama in 2009 and shouting, "You lie."

But Grisham told Fox News the treatment of Trump was different, because the policies at the border are particularly "inhumane."

Two congressmen -- Juan Vargas, D-Calif., and Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla. -- also engaged in a verbal altercation in the hallway outside Trump's meeting.

Then, during his discussions with House GOP members, Trump made a dismissive remark concerning Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., who recently lost a key primary in a race that became a referendum on his repeated, harsh criticisms of the president.

Two sources in the meeting room told The Associated Press that Trump joked: "I want to congratulate Mark on a great race."

A senior House Republican who is a Trump supporter told Fox News that the president's comment was "unnecessary" and "poor form." Another senior GOP lawmaker called it a "low blow."

Another GOP member told Fox News the room got "pretty quiet" after the remark and some attendees booed in a low tone of voice.

Despite the brouhaha, top Republicans said there had been progress on a legislative solution to the separation of illegal immigrant children from their parents at the border.

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, told Fox News that a solution could be coming in a "matter of days."

Fox News' Chad Pergram, Samuel Chamberlain and Anne Ball contributed to this eport.