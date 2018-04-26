FOX NEWS FIRST: Giuliani sizes up Mueller's 'open mind'; President Trump on 'Fox & Friends' Thursday at 8 a.m. ET

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Thursday, April 26, 2018

President Trump's legal team reportedly wants to know whether Russia Special Counsel Robert Mueller has 'an open mind' as they negotiate a possible interview between the president and Mueller's team

Memos that fired FBI Director James Comey leaked to the media were more widely shared than previously believed, sources tell Fox News

Bill Clinton 'casually encouraged' Trump to run for president before the 2016 race to disrupt the GOP, according to a new book

Dr. Ronny Jackson, Trump's pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, reportedly faces more pressure from Republicans to withdraw his nomination amid new allegations of improper conduct

THE LEAD STORY - TRUMP'S TEAM SIZES UP MUELLER: President Trump's revamped legal team wants to determine how much of an "open mind" Special Counsel Robert Mueller has about the Russia investigation as they negotiate a possible interview with Trump, according to a report ... “Does the special prosecutor really have an open mind?” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said to the Wall Street Journal. “We’re trying to assess their good faith.” Giuliani, who joined Trump's legal team last week, met with Mr. Mueller’s team on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of an interview, sources told the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal.

In a statement to Fox News, Giuliani said his objective "is to end this investigation and distraction from the critical issues facing our President as quickly as possible. The President has produced 1.2 million documents that is historically unprecedented. We believe it presents overwhelming proof that the President did not collude with regard to the 2016 election."

WIDER COMEY LEAK: The James Comey memos that were leaked to the media and served as a catalyst for the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller were more widely shared than previously known, three sources told Fox News ... In addition to Columbia law professor Daniel Richman, who shared contents with the media, sources identified former U.S. Attorney and special counsel Patrick Fitzgerald as a likely recipient and did not rule out a third individual. The memos documenting Comey’s private conversations with the president are now the subject of a Justice Department Inspector General review over the presence of classified information. Fitzgerald is a longtime friend of Comey's and now his lawyer, as first reported by Talking Points Memo. Fitzgerald did not respond to emails or a voicemail seeking comment. Richman worked as a “special government employee” (SGE) for Comey’s FBI.

WILL HILLARY BLAME BILL?: Former President Bill Clinton “casually encouraged” Donald Trump to run for president less than a year before the 2016 campaign began, according to one reporter’s tell-all memoir detailing life as a journalist covering Hillary Clinton ... Amy Chozick, a New York Times reporter, released her new book, “Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns, and One Intact Glass Ceiling” on Tuesday. It's filled with details of the drama inside the Clinton campaign during their frustrating battle against Trump. But one chapter appears to bolster past reports that Clinton's former president husband actually nudged Trump toward running in the first place. “Less than a year before the campaign started, Bill and Trump golfed together at Trump National. Bill casually encouraged Trump to run, thinking his candidacy would roil the Republican field,” Chozick wrote. “For all his political foresight, Bill spent most of the primaries oblivious that this reality TV schmo could win the Republican nomination.”

TRUMP’S DOC UNDER PRESSURE: Embattled Veterans Affairs nominee Dr. Ronny Jackson is facing growing pressure from Republicans to withdraw his nomination amid mounting new allegations of improper conduct and questions about qualifications ... Democrats on Wednesday unleashed a string of new allegations against Jackson, including that he crashed a government car while drunk. Based on conversations with 23 of Jackson’s colleagues and former colleagues, a review by Democrats says Jackson was nicknamed “Candyman” by White House staff because he would provide prescriptions without paperwork. Jackson has denied the accusations. However, some Senate Republicans told the Hill they hope Jackson withdraws his nomination to avoid a messy Senate confirmation fight. In addition, some Republicans have questions about the White House physician's managerial experience.

1994: Voting begins in South Africa's first all-race elections, resulting in victory for the African National Congress and the inauguration of Nelson Mandela as president

1977: The legendary nightclub Studio 54 has its opening night in New York City.

1865: John Wilkes Booth, the assassin of President Abraham Lincoln, is surrounded by federal troops and killed near Port Royal, Va.

