Rare Roman discovery thrills experts: Emperor's marble head found at Egyptian temple site

Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered an extremely rare marble head depicting the Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius.

The head, which shows the emperor with wavy hair and a beard, was discovered in the city of Aswan in southern Egypt, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities. In a Facebook post, Dr. Ayman Ashmawy, head of the Ministry’s Ancient Egyptian Antiquities Sector, described the find as unique, noting that it is rare to find statues of the Roman emperor in Egypt.

Egypt Independent reports that the statue’s head was found when experts were reducing the level of groundwater at the Kom Ombo temple in Aswan. The head was discovered in a well next to the temple, according to LiveScience.

Marcus Aurelius, who lived in the 2nd century A.D., is also famous for his involvement in philosophy. A famed practitioner of stoic philosophy, the emperor’s writings are collected in the work “Meditations.”

