Clinton cursed about 'disgusting' Trump during debate prep, book claims

Hillary Clinton went on a “f***-laced fusillade” against “disgusting” Donald Trump during a 2016 debate preparation session amid her frustration of appearing inauthentic to voters, a new book about the presidential campaign claims.

New York Times reporter Amy Chozick released her new bombshell book, “Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns, and One Intact Glass Ceiling” on Tuesday.

THE NEW YORK TIMES’ LEAD 2016 CLINTON CAMPAIGN REPORTER ADMITS CRYING AFTER TRUMP’S VICTORY

The inside story of the campaign details how Clinton, struggling to portray herself as genuine to voters during the 2016 campaign, unleashed a profanity-laced tirade about Trump to her aides to prove that she can be authentic.

“Aides understood that in order to keep it all together onstage, Hillary sometimes needed to unleash on them in private,” Chozick wrote in the book, according to the Guardian.

“‘You want authentic, here it is!’ she’d yelled in one prep session, followed by a f***-laced fusillade about what a ‘disgusting’ human being Trump was and how he didn’t deserve to even be in the arena.”

“‘You want authentic, here it is!’ [Clinton] yelled in one prep session, followed by a f***-laced fusillade about what a ‘disgusting’ human being Trump was and how he didn’t deserve to even be in the arena.” - Amy Chozick, writing in "Chasing Hillary"

VIDEO SHOWS EX-CLINTON AIDE IN PROFANITY LACED CONFRONTATION WITH COPS

Chozick’s book points out that the campaign struggled to bridge the generational gap between the staffers and the Clinton family, prompting disagreements on simple campaign strategy or how to deal with Trump’s attacks on Bill Clinton and his sexual assault allegations.

Clinton reportedly “erupted” upon hearing that actress Lena Dunham, one the biggest supporters and main surrogates of the campaign, said she was “disturbed by how, in the 1990s, the Clintons and their allies discredited women” who accused the former president of sexual misconduct.

BILL CLINTON ‘CASUALLY ENCOURAGED’ TRUMP TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT BEFORE 2016 RACE: BOOK

The generational gap also led to campaign manager Robby Mook, 36, always “respectfully” listening to Bill Clinton, but mocking him behind his back and perceiving him as “a relic, a brilliant tactician of a bygone era.”

But the former president repeatedly warned the campaign about Trump’s appeal to voters and knew that “Trump had a shrewd understanding of the angst that so many voters – his voters, the white working class whom Clinton brought back to the Democratic Party in 1992 – were feeling,” Chozick writes in her book.

Meanwhile, the accusations of a toxic Clinton campaign environment come on the heels of this week's controversy involving a former Clinton financial adviser who was forced to resign from her current job after berating some New Jersey police officers.

"You may shut the f--- up!" Caren Z. Turner, 60, a former financial adviser to Clinton and other Democrats -- who was forced to resign from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey -- shrieked at an officer, according to a police dash cam video released Monday.