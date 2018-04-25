Chelsea Clinton slams NY Times reporter over book details on former first daughter's hair

Chelsea Clinton took to Twitter Tuesday to call out a New York Times reporter for portions of her new book, claiming they weren’t true and were not fact checked.

Amy Chozick detailed her experiences covering Hillary Clinton on the presidential campaign trail in her book, “Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns, and One Intact Glass Ceiling.”

The former first daughter took exception to a claim Chozick made about a hair treatment Clinton claims she never even received.

“Hearing there are more tidbits about me in your book which were easily fact checked and you fact checked…none of them,” Clinton wrote. “Here’s an easy one: I’ve never gotten hair keratin treatment. The others would have been equally easy!”

HILLARY CLINTON CLAIMED ‘THEY WERE NEVER GOING TO LET ME BE PRESIDENT,’ NEW BOOKS SAYS

Clinton proceeded with another tweet Wednesday, telling the writer that "everything I’ve heard thus far that you write about me didn’t happen."

“We clearly have different definitions of nonfiction,” Clinton continued. “Looking forward to your (belated) fact checking as relates to me. Thanks!”

This is not the first time Clinton has condemned the author.

On Friday, she tweeted that the opening line to an opinion article Chozick penned was “false.”

CHELSEA CLINTON PUSHES BACK ON ‘FALSE’ CLAIM IN NEW BOOK, SAYS SHE DIDN’T POP CHAMPAGNE ON ELECTION NIGHT

The book, which was released on Tuesday, included remarks allegedly made by Hillary Clinton, such as after her election night loss when she allegedly said, “I knew it. I knew this would happen to me …”

“They were never going to let me be president,” Clinton reportedly said.

"The challenge on the campaign was that you had a reporter holding the Clintons to a higher standard through a lower standard of reporting," a former campaign staffer who saw an early copy of the book previously told Fox News.

"Amy was not always an honest broker, and this book seems to be more of the same," the staffer continued. "It ridicules people with a smile, contributing little to the public discourse."

Fox News' Tamara Gitt contributed to this report.