FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump signals potential end to DACA deal; Deadly SUV cliff crash intentional?

President Trump declared a deal to protect Obama-era DACA immigrants 'NO MORE' and threatened to pull out of the free trade agreement with Mexico unless it does more to stop illegal immigrants entering the U.S.

The California Highway Patrol says evidence suggests that the SUV cliff crash that killed a couple and their children may have been intentional

China says it is placing new tariffs on U.S. meat, fruit and other products starting Monday in retaliation for tariffs Trump imposed on steel and aluminum imports from all foreign countries last month

Google is facing a backlash from Christians for not having a celebratory doodle for Easter Sunday

Jury selection in the sexual assault retrial of Bill Cosby is set to begin Monday

THE LEAD STORY – TRUMP DONE WITH DACA: President Trump declared on Sunday the deal for the Obama-era DACA program was “NO MORE” and called for "tough" immigration reform after a report said a caravan carrying more than 1,000 people from Central America is traveling through Mexico and to the United States in hopes of entering the states illegally or by asking for asylum ... Trump, who has vowed to end catch and release, tweeted Sunday morning that Republicans need to take the "nuclear option" when passing tougher immigration laws. The president had given Congress six months to come up with a solution for the beneficiaries of DACA, , which protects about 800,000 young immigrants brought to country illegally as children from deportation. Trump also threatened to pull out of the free trade agreement with Mexico unless the country did more to stop the flow of illegal immigrants entering the U.S. The U.S., Canada and Mexico are currently renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement at Trump's insistence.

WAS DEADLY SUV CLIFF PLUNGE DELIBERATE?: The apparent death of an entire family in an SUV plunge off a cliff last week may have been intentional, the California Highway Patrol says ... Evidence suggests that the SUV carrying the family that drove off the side of the Pacific Coast Highway was at one point stopped and then accelerated off the side of the road, authorities said Sunday. Greg Baarts, the acting assistant chief of the patrol’s northern division, told KGW8 that based on preliminary evidence, investigators now have “reason to believe…that the crash was intentional.” The speedometer of the Washington state family’s SUV was pinned at 90 mph when the vehicle was discovered crushed along the jagged rocks on the shoreline, court documents said. Authorities, however, warned that the speedometer could have been altered at impact and is not conclusive. Authorities have reportedly obtained a warrant to search the family’s home in a suburb of Portland, Ore., to better look into the possibility of suicide. The two mothers in the family, Jennifer Hart and Sarah Margaret Hart, both 38, were killed in the crash. Jennifer was driving at the time. Authorities determined that three of their six children are dead; the remains of the other three have not been recovered, and they are feared dead, The Washington Post reported.

Family killed in California cliff crash had recent visit from Child Protective Services, police say

Boy in viral 2014 protest photo among eight family members dead in California cliff crash

CHINA STOKES TRADE WAR FEARS: China says it's rolling out new tariffs on U.S. meat, fruit and other products as retaliation against taxes approved by President Donald Trump on imported steel and aluminum ... The Chinese finance ministry says in a statement that the new tariffs begin Monday. The announcement follows warnings Chinese officials have made for several weeks in an escalating trade dispute with the United States. China's Customs Tariff Commission is increasing the tariff rate on eight imported U.S. products, including pork, by 25 percent. It's also imposing a new 15 percent tariff on 120 imported U.S. commodities, including fruits.

'THEY LOATHE CHRISTIANS': For the 18th year in a row, Google had no doodle to celebrate Easter, and Christians felt snubbed and angry ... Paul Joseph Watson, Infowars editor-at-large, tweeted Sunday: ‏”So Google has a doodle for every obscure ‘woke’ person/event imaginable, but nothing for Easter? #EasterSunday” Actor James Woods retweeted it, saying: “They loathe Christians. Plain and simple.” The search giant did find room to celebrate April Fool’s Day — by inserting a “Where’s Waldo?” game into Google Maps.

The last time Google celebrated Easter was April 23, 2000, with two candy eggs for the o’s in Google. When contacted by Fox News, Google said it celebrated Easter in its own way with a tweet noting the holiday. “We don’t have Doodles for religious holidays, in line with our current Doodle guidelines," Google said. "Doodles may appear for some non-religious celebrations that have grown out of religious holidays, such as Valentine’s Day, Holi’s Festival of Colors, Tu B’Av and the December holiday period, but we don’t include religious imagery or symbolism as part of these.”

#METOO CLOUD HOVERS OVER COSBY RETRIAL: Jury selection is set to begin Monday in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial in a cultural landscape changed by the #MeToo movement ... Experts say the movement poses new challenges for both the defense and the prosecution. It could cut both ways for the comedian: Some potential jurors may be more hostile toward him while others may likely think men are being unfairly accused. Cosby could benefit from a #MeToo backlash. A jury deadlocked last June at the former TV star's first trial after Cosby's lawyers managed to sow enough doubt in the minds of a few jurors. This was months before the sex assault allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein sparked the #MeToo movement.

NO FAR LEFT FUNNY BONE: "The greatest single characteristic of people on the far left is they have zero sense of humor. I mean, these are the most bitter, angry, really disappointing and disgusting people because they're so sad with life. I've never seen a group of people that are so unhappy."– Mike Huckabee, on "Fox & Friends Weekend," responding to liberal backlash over the return of "Roseanne" and the character's support of President Trump. WATCH

OBAMA BLINDERS: "How in the hell is it possible if the only person on the face of the earth who doesn’t know about this is Barack Obama?" – "Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin, on "Watters' World," discuss how President Obama was apparently unaware of the "unmasking" of Trump officials under surveillance. WATCH

'Roseanne' star says show will never mention Trump by name.

London murder rate beats New York for month as stabbings surge.

Notre Dame buzzer-beater stuns Mississippi State in NCAA women's title game.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal wedding could cost $45 million.

White House goes on attack over ex-VA head Shulkin's claim he was fired.

Issa thinks special counsel ultimately will lead FBI-Justice probe.

Pressure mounts for Democratic Rep. Esty to resign over violent abuse accusations against top staffer.

Frantic search for boy who may have fallen into Los Angeles drainage ditch.

Brother of Florida shooting victim says he was shut out of March for Our Lives because speech 'didn't fit into the agenda.'

N.J. man shot 'execution-style' over PlayStation, reports say.

Data breach hits Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores.

Facebook privacy: Easy must-do changes to protect your data.

Trump vs. Amazon: Here’s what could happen.

Repeal the Second Amendment? At least it's an honest demand.

Yes, Russia is a threat -- but America needs to play a shrewder game. Here's what that means.

My 'crazy' vision of Christ's 40 days on Earth after His resurrection.

'NYPD Blue,' 'LA Law,' 'Hill Street Blues' creator Steven Bochco dead at 74.

'Ready Player One' scores major holiday box office win.

Petition for Meryl Streep to play Princess Leia picks up steam.

Chinese space station Tiangong-1 re-enters atmosphere, largely burns up.

11-foot alligator caught in Florida pool.

16th century painting discovered hidden in Iowa museum storeroom.

