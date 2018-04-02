'Roseanne' star says show will never mention Trump by name

Sarah Gilbert, who plays Darlene on ABC’s “Rosanne,” said in an interview that the show will never mention President Trump by name, despite the show’s early political subjects.

“Roseanne” returned after more than twenty years off the air with a host of new and returning characters. Never a series to shy away from depicting an honest view of middle-class America, the premiere dug deep into politics and showcased the divide between some of the family members over the 2016 election. The series revealed that the title character supports the president.

Gilbert told “Watch What Happens Live” that the Conners are not Trump backers, The Daily News reported. She said the only character who supports the president is Roseanne’s character.

“The show is not about politics. It’s not about anyone’s position or a policy, it’s really about what happens to a family when there’s a political divide, which is something that I think the entire country can relate to and something we need to talk about. So, with our show, it’s never about ‘doing an issue’ or ‘doing politics,’ it’s ‘how do these things affect a family unit?’”

The updated sitcom starring Roseanne Barr returned last week, more than two decades after the original ended its hit run. The hour-long debut episode was watched by 10 percent more viewers than saw the May 1997 finale of ABC’s original “Roseanne.”