Google snubbed Easter with no doodle for 18th year in a row, Christians say

For the 18th year in a row, Google has no doodle to celebrate Easter, and Christians are angry on this holy day.

Paul Joseph Watson, Infowars editor-at-large, tweeted Sunday about Christianity’s most joyful day: ‏“So Google has a doodle for every obscure 'woke' person/event imaginable, but nothing for Easter? #EasterSunday”

James Woods retweeted it, saying: “They loathe Christians. Plain and simple.”

The search giant did find room to celebrate April Fool's Day -- by inserting a “Where's Waldo?” game into Google Maps.

Many took to Twitter with jokes about Google’s erasure of Easter, which celebrates Christianity’s core belief — that Jesus rose from the dead following crucifixion.

Lots of users sent snarky tweets showing the blank Google homepage of the day ignoring Easter.

In response, Google told Fox News it celebrated Easter in its own way with a tweet noting the holiday.

The last time Google celebrated Easter was April 23, 2000, with two candy eggs for the o’s in Google.

When contacted by Fox News, Google said, “We don’t have Doodles for religious holidays, in line with our current Doodle guidelines. Doodles may appear for some non-religious celebrations that have grown out of religious holidays, such as Valentine’s Day, Holi’s Festival of Colors, Tu B’Av and the December holiday period, but we don’t include religious imagery or symbolism as part of these.”

Among the holidays the tech giant regularly celebrates with Google Doodles other than Easter Sunday, are Earth Day, Martin Luther King Day, Lunar New Year, Halloween, St. Patrick’s Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas, as The Tennessee Star notes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.