Trump imposing tariffs on all steel, aluminum imports; exempts Mexico and Canada for now

President Trump is signing an order Thursday that imposes tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from all foreign countries, while carving out an exception for Canada and Mexico for now while NAFTA negotiations are underway, White House officials told Fox News.

The administration is placing a 25 percent tariff on all steel, and 10 percent on aluminum across the board.

“We have to protect & build our Steel and Aluminum Industries while at the same time showing great flexibility and cooperation toward those that are real friends and treat us fairly on both trade and the military,” the president tweeted early Thursday.

Officials said this week that Mexico and Canada would be exempt from the tariffs during the American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, talks. The president himself has hinted at other exemptions.

“If that [NAFTA] negotiation is unsuccessful then tariffs will be applied across the board,” Peter Navarro, Director of the White House National Trade Council told Fox News. “Now, importantly, in addition to that, there is language that will allow other countries to effectively propose ways that they could get a similar dispensation in exchange for more fair and reciprocal trade with the United States.”

But the 25 percent and 10 percent should not be seen as firm. Navarro said that if Canada, Mexico, or any other country is eventually granted an exemption, then tariffs would be raised for all other impacted countries.

And the president, himself, has said the U.S. will be “very fair.”

“[We’re] sticking with 10 and 25 percent initially,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting Thursday. “I’ll have a right to go up or down, depending on the country.”

Trump added, though, “We’re going to be very flexible.”

Navarro told Fox News that the president was not using the tariffs as a “bargaining chip,” but noted that “any country that is allowed to be removed from the tariffs would result in higher tariffs for everybody else.”

“So we still maintain a level of protection in defense of the aluminum and steel industries,” Navarro said.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters Wednesday that the exemptions would be made on a “case by case” and “country by country” basis—a shift from the White House’s initial policy introduced last week. The move could soften retaliation from trading partners and warnings from lawmakers and business groups.

