FOX NEWS FIRST: Wall Street awaits Trump tariffs fallout; Thousands to say final farewell to Rev. Billy Graham

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Friday, March 2, 2018

Wall Street watchers await Friday’s reaction to President Trump's tariff plan, which sent the Dow down 420 points Thursday; GOP lawmakers cry foul.

The FBI may have used unverified info from the Trump-Russia dossier to spy on former campaign aide Carter Page, House Intel Chair Devin Nunes says

President Trump and Vice President Pence 'don't want gun control,' the NRA’s chief lobbyist says after a White House meeting

EXCLUSIVE: Broward County, Fla., deputy sheriff calls for transparency, end to 'political posturing' in Parkland massacre investigation

EXCLUSIVE: A Republican senator wants to know why the FBI appeared slow to act on former Rep. Anthony Weiner's computer in the Hillary Clinton email probe

The Rev. Billy Graham will be laid to rest Friday in North Carolina, with President Trump expected to attend the funeral

The 90th Academy Awards will take place Sunday in Hollywood. How political will it get?

THE LEAD STORY - TARIFF TUMULT: Wall Street will look to recover Friday after President Trump sent stocks tumbling Thursday with his plan to place tariffs on aluminum and steel imports ... The Dow closed more than 420 points lower after the announcement. Trump said the tariffs will level the playing field for American companies and help them expand after plant closings in recent years. Trump made announcement after participating in a listening session with 15 representatives from the steel and aluminum industry.

Some GOP lawmakers pushed back on Trump's plan. “Tariffs on steel and aluminum are a tax hike the American people don’t need and can’t afford,” Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, said. “I encourage the president to carefully consider all of the implications of raising the cost of steel and aluminum on American manufacturers and consumers.”

Steel companies rally while Caterpillar falls on prospect of new tariffs

RULE-BREAKING FBI?: The FBI may have violated criminal statutes, as well as its own strict internal procedures, by using unverified information during the 2016 election to obtain a surveillance warrant on onetime Trump campaign aide Carter Page, House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes alleged in a letter obtained by Fox News ... In a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Nunes wrote that "in this instance, it’s clear that basic operating guidance was violated.” A memo released by the intelligence committee last month stated that the FBI and DOJ sought surveillance warrants to spy on Page by using an infamous, Democrat-funded anti-Trump dossier that included salacious and unverified allegations about Trump's connections to Russia. Democrats released their rebuttal memo last weekend.

TRUMP PUTS STUNNED NRA AT EASE: Just one day after putting the NRA on the defensive with stunning televised comments, President Trump has signaled in an Oval Office meeting that he doesn't want gun control, according to the NRA's top lobbyist ... Chris Cox, executive director of the NRA's Institute for Legislative Action, tweeted late Thursday that "POTUS & VPOTUS support the Second Amendment, support strong due process and don’t want gun control." About an hour later, Trump appeared to endorse Cox's version of events with a tweet of his own: "Good (Great) meeting in the Oval Office tonight with the NRA!" On Wednesday, Trump shocked observers during a televised discussion with bipartisan lawmakers by appearing to endorse extreme gun control measures and accusing Republicans of being "afraid of the NRA." “Take the guns first. Go through due process second,” Trump said. “I like taking the guns early.”

FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE - A CALL FOR TRANSPARENCY IN FLORIDA MASSACRE: A deputy sheriff in Broward County, Fla., demanded transparency from the higher-ups in his department in wake of the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Fla. ... The Broward County Sheriff's Department has been dogged by questions about its response to the massacre, which left 17 people dead. Deputy Sheriff Jeff Bell told Martha MacCallum his union is prepared to order "total transparency from [Sheriff Scott Israel] and the sheriff's office." In addition, Bell said, that transparency must be swift in order to stop his rank-and-file officers from bearing the brunt of the public's derogatory comments, which often include accusations of cowardice. An order to release the 911 tapes and any applicable videotape must "come from the top" by rule. Bell said "political posturing" in the aftermath of the shooting has shifted focus away from prosecuting suspect Nikolas Cruz and providing comfort to the community.

FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE - DID THE FBI SLOW-WALK PROBE OF 'CARLOS DANGER'S' COMPUTER?: A Republican senator is pressing for answers on why the FBI waited weeks to act after the 2016 discovery of thousands of emails on ex-Rep. Anthony Weiner's laptop that potentially were relevant to the Hillary Clinton email investigation ... Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., fired off a letter Wednesday to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, asking about the timeline, citing texts between two key FBI investigators. The messages, first reported by the Wall Street Journal in late January, indicate that top bureau officials were aware of the discovery of thousands of emails from Weiner well before the FBI sought a search warrant in late October, and effectively revived the Clinton probe right before the election.

DOJ report expected to cast harsh eye on McCabe for leaking to reporters

FAREWELL TO 'AMERICA'S PASTOR': Mourners will gather in North Carolina to pay their respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral Friday that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor" ... The service, scheduled to start at noon, is to include performances by musicians who shared the stage with Graham at his crusades. Graham’s son, the Rev. Franklin Graham, will deliver the main funeral address for his father after personal messages from Billy Graham's three daughters and younger son. President Donald Trump is expected to attend, but isn't scheduled to speak.

OSCARS PREVIEW: The stars will descend on the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday to celebrate the 90th Academy Awards ... This year, Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” has the most Oscars nominations, leading with 13. That’s just short of "All About Eve," ''Titanic" and "La La Land,” which all received a record-setting 14 nods in the past. Still, the event will likely become a stage for the #MeToo movement, political statements against President Trump and more, especially with Jimmy Kimmel as the host. Ahead of one of the film industry's glitziest events, here’s what you need to know.

AS SEEN ON FOX NEWS

JARED IN THE CROSSHAIRS: "What's clear to me in all of this is that the long knives are out for Jared Kushner." – Chris Wallace, on "Outnumbered Overtime" sounding off on several developments this week related to White House senior adviser - and Trump son-in-law - Jared Kushner. WATCH

CALIFORNIA HEAVING: "It's impossible to live there unless you're super rich or homeless." – Greg Gutfeld, on "The Five," reacting to his home state being ranked "dead last" in a recent survey studying the quality of life in each of America's 50 states. WATCH

THE SWAMP

2020 Vision: Huge field of Democrats forming for contest to take on Trump.

White House fights report of McMaster ouster as whisper campaign escalates.

Schumer votes against Trump judicial nominee because he's white.

ACROSS THE NATION

California family found living in box for four years, officials say.

ICE arrests 232 people in four-day raid of California's Bay Area, despite Oakland mayor.

New exhibit at Bush Center examining role of first ladies.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Sen. Elizabeth Warren rips Wells Fargo at Fed chair hearing.

Former Obama appointee’s investor group to buy Weinstein Co assets.

Chicago's Wrigley Building expected to fetch $200M in sale.



FOX NEWS OPINION

Marc Thiessen: It's time to protect public workers from unions who want them to finance their liberal agenda.

The new ‘Death Wish’ movie is sure to create a huge conversation on gun violence -- and it won't be pretty.

The New York Times publishes a politically biased and inaccurate ‘fact check’ of Trump’s gun remarks.

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

Ryan Seacrest situation proves #MeToo movement hasn’t forced change at NBCUniversal.

'O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?' interview to air after 12 years with chilling details.

Mike Huckabee resigns from country music board, citing political and religious intolerance.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

Many American adults still have favorite stuffed animal, study finds.

What to know about March's rare full moons.

PHOTO: Lion with luscious head of hair becomes viral sensation.

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams talks taking on the opioid epidemic; Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice discusses her run-in with Rep. Adam Schiff; Pastors Rick Warren and Paula White reflect on the Rev. Billy Graham's legacy; Dennis Quaid gives the inside story behind his new faith-based film, "I Can Only Imagine."

The Story with Martha MacCallum, 7 p.m. ET: Martha will have a special interview with some of the families of deadly hazing victims.

Tucker Carlson Tonight, 8 p.m. ET: California ranks dead last among U.S. states for quality of life. What does that say about liberal states? Tucker takes a closer look.

The Ingraham Angle, 10 p.m. ET: Michelle Malkin takes on the war on Christianity in America.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Guests include: Peter Navarro, White House National Trade Council director; Maya MacGuineas, president of Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget; Michael Bless, Century Aluminum president, CEO and director; Pam Bondi, Florida attorney general.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Mark Weinberg, assistant press secretary under President Reagan; Alexa and Chris Knierim, Olympics bronze medal winners; Bob Wright, founder of the Suzanne Wright Foundation.

Cavuto: Coast to Coast, Noon ET: Judge Alberto Gonzales, former U.S. attorney general; Tom Hayes, Tyson Foods CEO.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Syria has become a hotbed of activity for opponents of U.S. foreign policy. A new U.N. report out this week focused on a long history of ties with North Korea. Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. John Bolton discusses where the real problems lay in the Syrian civil war. The Iditarod kicks off this weekend. Animal activists call it abuse, but supporters of the Alaskan endurance race say it’s great for the dogs involved. We take a closer look. Plus, commentary by "Fox News Sunday" Chris Wallace.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Geraldo Rivera discusses Trump's views in the gun debate; Alex Conant breaks down Sen. Marco Rubio's gun safety plan; Maria Bartiromo on Trump's controversial tariff plan; Shannon Bream on the week's Supreme Court and the latest in the Russia collusion investigation.

The Tom Shillue Show, 3 p.m. ET: Will the Oscars be another awards show ruined by politics? Radio personality Mike “Gunz” Gunzelman and critic and radio host Michael Riedel join Tom Shillue!

#OnThisDay

1995: Yahoo! is incorporated by founders Jerry Yang and David Filo.

1978: Extortionists steal the remains of Charles Chaplin from his grave in Cosier-sur-Vevey, Switzerland. (The body would be recovered near Lake Geneva 11 weeks later.)

1933: The motion picture "King Kong" has its world premiere at New York's Radio City Music Hall and the Roxy.

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Enjoy your day and weekend! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Monday morning.