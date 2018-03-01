Many American adults still have favorite stuffed animal, study finds

Four in ten adults still have a stuffed animal they interact with- and men are more likely to still have their teddy, according to new research.

A study examining the sentimentality of 2,000 adults found 43 percent still privately indulges their softer side with a cuddle from their favorite stuffed toy.

Men are in the lead when it comes to playing with their cuddly toys. 84 percent of men have at least one stuffed animal still compared to 77 percent of women.

That rises among the young who don't limit it to just one toy- three in four Millennials admitted that they still find themselves enjoying a proper cuddle session with at least two or three stuffed animals from their childhood.

And clearly, the love of more than one stuffed animal is not uncommon - 30 percent of those aged 35-44 and 45-54 also revealed that they too still play with at least two or three stuffed animals from their childhood now and then.

The study conducted by OnePoll, in conjunction with Life Storage examined respondents' childhood keepsakes and found as many as 76 percent consider themselves to be sentimental.

In fact, 84 percent of women and 75 percent of men admit to keeping items they don’t use purely for emotional reasons.

So, why are people keeping items that are just collecting dust? The answer is quite simple: nostalgia. Most Americans (78 percent) keep items that continue to bring back nostalgic memories.

Molli Spear, a spokesperson for Life Storage, remarked “Many of our customers dedicate a small section of their storage units to nostalgic items. They may not have any monetary value or utility, but their sentimental value makes them worth saving in a storage unit.”

Results also showed that conducting a complete clear-out and getting rid of all the sentimental items Americans store is a rare occurrence. Just one in 10 Americans admits to clearing out their homes of all sentimental items that are collecting dust.

Another 33 percent of Americans revealed that they have never even attempted to clean out their homes to get rid of those unused items that mean so much to them.

Spear commented: “Decluttering is an overwhelming task for people with many sentimental items. The memories come flooding back as you sift through belongings and remind you why you kept them in the first place. Unless you’re fully committed to adopting a minimalist lifestyle, you learn to embrace sentimental items, even if they appear as clutter to others.”

We are a truly sentimental nation:

76 percent of people are sentimental.

66 percent of people hold onto sentimental items for themselves.

53 percent of Americans still have a stuffed animal from their childhood.

29 percent of people have a designated drawer for sentimental items.

39 percent of people store their sentimental items on display throughout their home.

62 percent of Americans don’t feel like they live in clutter by holding onto sentimental items that they never use.

