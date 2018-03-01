Jennifer Lawrence may not talk to Ryan Seacrest on Oscars red carpet

Jennifer Lawrence and Jimmy Kimmel have spoken out about the sexual harassment accusationsplaguing Ryan Seacrest — and whether those allegations will color their interactions with the red carpet staple at the Oscars on Sunday.

Lawrence, 27, seemed shocked that Seacrest, 43, could even be capable of some of the actions of which he has been accused.

“I can’t imagine him being sexual,” the Oscar winner said to Howard Stern on Wednesday.

When asked if she’d still let him interview her on the red carpet for E!, she replied, “I don’t know. I mean, there is a lot to think about with E!, you know? I have always had a problem with the ‘Fashion Police.’ I don’t have a problem with talking about what women are wearing. There was a time they were … they were just mean about people’s bodies, things you shouldn’t say.”

Still, she noted of potentially skipping his red carpet interview, “He has not been to trial for anything. I am not a judge. I am not a jury, you know … that is where this stuff gets tricky.”

Oscar host Kimmel, 50, is much more willing to speak with the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and “American Idol” host.

“Of course I will [still be interviewed],” he told Variety Wednesday. “Listen, you know, we should at the very least afford people the opportunity for truth, what the facts of the story are before hanging them out to dry.”

Kimmel also noted that he would not ask Secrest about the allegations, explaining, “He’s interviewing me.”

Former E! stylist Suzie Hardy accused Seacrest of sexually harassing her numerous times, claiming he hugged her while clad in only his underwear and pushed her head toward his crotch when she tied his shoes.

Seacrest, who was cleared of wrongdoing by an E! investigation, previously said of Hardy’s claims, “This person who has accused me of horrible things has offered on multiple occasions to withdraw her claims if I paid her millions of dollars. I refused … I have worked extremely hard to achieve my success and I don’t take my opportunities for granted. I don’t want to accuse anyone of not telling the truth, but in this case, I have no choice but to again deny the claims against me, remind people that I was recused of any wrongdoing, and put the matter to rest.”

Sources previously told Page Six that top publicists may steer their clients away from Seacrest on the red carpet, and that E! plans to work with friendly stars to pre-schedule interviews with him.

