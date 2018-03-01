'Three Billboards' inspires pre-Oscars signs about Hollywood pedophiles

Conservative artist Sabo erected three billboards in Hollywood to call out entertainment industry officials for allegedly protecting pedophiles in the industry just days before Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony.

The billboards with black text on a red background read: “And the Oscar for biggest pedophile goes to…,” “We all knew and still no arrests” and “Name names on stage or shut the hell up!”

The signs appear to be inspired by the Academy Award-nominated movie “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” In the movie, Frances McDormand portrays a grieving mother who puts up three billboards to criticize her town’s police department for not doing more on finding the person who raped and killed her daughter.

Child star Corey Feldman has claimed he was attacked when he was 14 years old by an actor. He has also stated in the past that there are pedophiles within the entertainment industry that preyed on him and now deceased friend Corey Haim.

“ER” star Anthony Edwards claimed in an emotional essay that producer Gary Goddard molested him “for years.” The “Top Gun” star claimed he and his best friend were molested by Goddard when they were in their teens. Goddard has “categorically denied” the allegations.

Sabo told The Hollywood Reporter the billboards were revealed Wednesday. He helped create the fake overlays and hired a crew to install the signs.

The signs were displayed near Wilshire Boulevard and La Brea Avenue in Hollywood, each within a few hundred yards of one another.

Sabo told The Hollywood Reporter the signs “are meant to criticize those who allegedly enabled sexual harassment with their silence, and to tell celebrities they should refrain from preaching during their Oscar acceptance speeches.”

This is not the first time the street artist has put up controversial messages. Earlier this month, the artist placed a sign underneath a “right turn only” traffic sign on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood at the same place where late-night host Jimmy Kimmel crashed his vehicle.

In November, he put a sign over a billboard of “The Greatest Showman” to make it appear like former Sen. Al Franken was attempting to grab actress Zendaya. Franken was accused of sexual misconduct by several women before announcing he would resign from the U.S. Senate in December.

Hollywood was turned upside down last year following bombshell exposés that revealed producer Harvey Weinstein’s decades of alleged sexual misconduct. A number of A-list actresses and stars have come forward with their stories alleging sexual abuse in the industry.