FOX NEWS FIRST: Florida students plan gun control rally; Trump blasts Obama for inaction on Russia meddling

Developing now, Tuesday, Feb. 20 2018

Survivors of last week's Florida shooting are planning a rally to pressure lawmakers into considering more gun control legislation as Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School plans to reopen

President Trump turns the tables on his critics and wonders why the Obama administration failed to act on warning signs of Russia meddling in the U.S. political system

Trump endorses frequent critic Mitt Romney in his bid for the Utah Senate seat

North Koreans who fail to win medals at the Winter Olympics fear a dangerous fate in the gulags after the games end

THE LEAD STORY - GOP LAWMAKERS FACING PRESSURE TO ACT ON GUN CONTROL AS FLORIDA SCHOOL LOOKS TO MOVE FORWARD: A hundred Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School students are busing 400 miles to Florida's capital Tuesday to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of the massacre that killed 17 of its students and faculty last week ... The students plan to hold a rally Wednesday in hopes that it will put pressure on the state's Republican-controlled Legislature to consider a sweeping package of gun-control laws. However, this time, a combination of pressure from the public and President Trump could spur at least some changes in the country's gun laws. The White House has said Trump backs efforts to improve the country's background check system. His involvement could be the nudge for action in a Congress divided on virtually every issue. As lawmakers grapple with a plan of action, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School plans to reopen in phases starting this Friday.

OBAMA UNDER THE MICROSCOPE ON RUSSIA: President Trump on Monday followed other Republican leaders in questioning why the Obama administration failed to act” on the intelligence that Russia’s meddling in U.S. politics began in 2014 ... “Obama was President up to, and beyond, the 2016 Election. So why didn’t he do something about Russian meddling?” Trump tweeted. Last week, a federal grand jury, as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia collusion probe, indicted 13 Russians and three Russian companies for allegedly interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

TRUMP-ROMNEY FEUD OVER ... UNTIL NEXT TIME?: President Trump gave his full backing to 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney on Monday, saying Romney's bid for a Senate seat from Utah "has my full support and endorsement!" ... The president's tweet suggested he may have buried the hatchet, at least temporarily, with the GOP foe who called Trump a "phony" and a "fraud" in 2016. Trump wrote Monday evening that Romney "will make a great Senator and worthy successor" to the retiring Orrin Hatch.

GOLD - OR THE GULAG: As North Koreans return home this week from the Pyeongchang Winter Games, possibly without any medals, Olympians hope to avoid the gulags — a fate the losers of the 1966 World Cup are believed to have experienced ... Twenty-two North Koreans participated in the 2018 Olympics, with the support of the nation’s handpicked cheering squad, for the regime’s ninth representation in a Winter Games. Competing in figure skating, skiing and ice hockey — as part of a joint team with South Korea — the country has failed to medal in any event, surely disappointing leader Kim Jong Un, whose family allegedly sentenced the failed World Cup athletes to concentration camps for the loss.

THE TRUMP HATERS CLUB: "So much of the opposition media is part of their own 4-H club." – Michelle Malkin, on "Hannity," likening the press to an anti-Trump "club" that cares only about "bringing down the president." WATCH

TRYING TO MAKE SENSE OF TRAGEDY: "When we start to remove God from the public sphere, we start to suffer the consequences." – NFL star Benjamin Watson, on "The Story with Martha MacCallum," saying we must take "an honest assessment of our culture in its totality" in the aftermath of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla. WATCH

