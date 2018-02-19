Blac Chyna sex tape a 'criminal matter' according to her lawyer

After a sex tape involving Blac Chyna leaked on the internet Monday, the reality star plans to go to the cops.

Chyna’s attorney Walter Mosley told TMZ the tape’s release is a “criminal matter” and that they’ll be contacting police to investigate. The identity of the male in the video is unknown.

Mosley also made a statement on Instagram.

“Why do we think it’s acceptable to sell, or publish, or seek revenge, or blackmail women in this way and without their consent? It’s not. Men … we have to do better,” he captioned a photo of himself with Chyna. “I’m tired of telling my clients to not make videos because the men will put them out later. It’s like I’m telling them not to wear short skirts because you’re going to entice a man to rape you. #smh And like most rapes, these betrayals often come from those most close to us.”

The post continued, “We need to stop sharing these videos with each other in the club, at the barbershop or (and especially) online. It is a morally corrupt action, which is (at least in California) criminal. Maybe it is time to set an example. #blacchyna”

This isn’t the first time sexually explicit imagery of Chyna, 29, has been released. Chyna’s ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian posted revenge porn of her over the summer. As a result, she hired attorney Lisa Bloom to represent her while seeking a restraining order against Kardashian.

It’s unclear who’s behind this new leak, but Bloom told Page Six on Monday that this type of cyberbullying is still illegal.

“Revenge porn — posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images — is a crime, a civil wrong and a form of domestic abuse,” she said. “It’s also a cruel attempt to slut-shame women for being sexual.”

Bloom later tweeted, “Girls have killed themselves over revenge porn. It’s not a joke.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.