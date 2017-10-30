FOX NEWS FIRST: Mueller Russia indictment looms; Wounded soldier's wife to testify against Bergdahl

TOP OF THE MORNING

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017:

Indictment in special counsel Mueller's Russia investigation expected to be announced

Top Dems could be called back to testify on Trump dossier

Former House Speaker John Boehner lashes out at former GOP colleagues

Testimony to resume in Bowe Bergdahl sentencing

PROGRAMMING ALERT: Don't miss the premieres of two new shows tonight: "The Ingraham Angle" hosted by Laura Ingraham at 10 p.m. ET, followed by "Fox News @ Night," anchored by Shannon Bream at 11 p.m. ET!

THE LEAD STORY: Speculation is at a fever pitch with the anticipated announcement of at least one indictment in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election ... An announcement could come as early as today. The Wall Street Journal reported at least one person could be taken into custody. The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., predicted Sunday on ABC News' "This Week" that two prominent Trump campaign associates believed to be at the center of the investigation — former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort — could be indicted.

FOLLOW THE MONEY: Congressional Republicans are not convinced Democratic leaders do not remember who funded the infamous Trump dossier about his alleged ties to Russia and may want former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Former Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta to testify again on the Hill ... Wasserman Schultz and Podesta told Senate investigators last month that they had no knowledge of their party funding the Trump dossier. But Wasserman Schultz was the DNC chair and Podesta headed Clinton's campaign when both groups purportedly paid millions for research that led to the dossier, The Washington Post reported last week. South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, suggested on "Fox News Sunday" cast doubt on Podesta and Wasserman Schultz's claim that they didn’t know who paid for the dossier. Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Podesta and Wasserman Schultz "absolutely need to be recalled" before the panel.

BOEHNER UNLEASHED: Former House Speaker John Boehner, who retired in October 2015, has some very choice words for his former colleagues in Congress ... The Ohio Republican talked to Politico Magazine in a lengthy profile about the widening political divide in America. He saved the expletives for a blistering critique of conservatives who worked alongside him. Among them: Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., who became the chairman of the House Oversight Committee after Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, announced his resignation from Congress, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who helped found the House’s Freedom Caucus, which frequently clashed with Boehner. "Gowdy — that's my guy, even though he doesn’t know how to dress,” Boehner said. “F--- Jordan. F--- [Jason] Chaffetz. They're both a--holes.” Boehner called Chaffetz a "total phony" more obsessed with self-promotion than the American people. Chaffetz, who resigned from Congress in June and is a Fox News contributor, has not immediately responded.

EMOTIONAL TESTIMONY EXPECTED IN BERGDAHL SENTENCING: Testimony will to resume today in the sentencing phase of Army deserter Bowe Bergdahl, with the wife of a severely wounded soldier expected take the stand on his behalf ... Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. He was held captive by Taliban allies for five years after abandoning his remote post in 2009, and prosecutors are presenting evidence that his disappearance endangered those who searched for him. Master Sgt. Mark Allen was among the troops who suffered severe injuries during an ambush while searching for Bergdahl. A head injury has left him wheelchair-bound and unable to speak, requiring assistance for everyday tasks such as getting out of bed. Allen's wife is expected to testify today.

THE WEEKEND THAT WAS

'DEAR FLAG' CAMPAIGN: "You don't build a bridge to meet in the middle. You build a bridge to go to the other person's side, to check it out. You may not like it ... but then you go back to your side and you have ... a little bit of perspective. Through that maybe we can be humane to humanity." – David Vobora, former NFL player, on "Fox & Friends Weekend," explaining his "Dear Flag" campaign for military veterans, athletes, and youth. WATCH

LOSE-LOSE FOR DEMS ON TRUMP DOSSIER: "If you could let $9 million escape a campaign and not know where it was going, you should not be commander-in-chief." – Eric Trump, son of President Trump, on "Watters' World," sounding off on top Democratic operatives denying knowledge of the payments to opposition research firm Fusion GPS, which produced the Trump dossier. WATCH

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Trump tax overhaul under intensifying fire as Congress readies bill.

Americans' 401(k)s will be safe, GOP leaders set record straight.

Target's new changes could boost stock - Barron's.

NEW IN FOX NEWS OPINION

Progressive pitchforks are out to destroy Halloween.

Message to liberal feminists: Don't dictate political views to me just because ...

Mark Zuckerberg and liberals seek to weaken bail system that keeps us safe.

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

Star Trek: Discovery's Anthony Rapp: Kevin Spacey made sexual advance toward me when I was 14; Spacey doesn't remember, comes out as gay.

Jimmy Kimmel to go easy on Weinstein at the Oscars.

Corey Haim's mother calls Corey Feldman a 'scam artist,' denies Hollywood pedophile ring exists.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

Amtrak forced woman to remove 'Love trumps hate' button before boarding train, passenger claims.

History lovers open WWII-themed restaurant in Alabama.

'Alien-infested' ranch on the market for $5 million.

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton on new developments in the Trump dossier scandal; Counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway on the looming Mueller Russia indictment and the Trump dossier developments; Alan Dershowitz addresses a Berkeley student newspaper's apology for a cartoon depicting him stomping a Palestinian.

Tucker Carlson Tonight, 8 p.m. ET: Rep. Dana Rohrabacher tells Tucker how he has been trying to get a hearing on the Clinton-Russia connection for months.

The Ingraham Angle, 10 p.m. ET (Premiere): White House Chief of Staff John Kelly looks back on his defense of President Trump's handling of a phone call with an Army widow, reflects on the politicization of Gold Star families and more in a must-see conversation with Laura.

Fox News @ Night, 11 p.m. ET (Premiere): Sen. Mike Lee takes on the latest developments in the Mueller Russia investigation.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Kevin Hassett, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers for the White House, Chairman and Alex Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson CEO take on tax reform; Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin on Trump's measures taken on the opioid crisis; Mack McLarty, former White House chief of staff under Clinton, looks at the Trump dossier's tangled web.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski sounds off on the anticipated announcement in the Mueller Russia indictment.

Cavuto: Coast to Coast, Noon ET: Former independent counsel Robert Ray breaks down Mueller Russia investigation.

On Fox News Radio:

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET to Noon ET: New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin tells Brian why he believes special counsel Robert Mueller should resign in the Russia investigation; former FBI assistant director Ron Hosko gives his perspective on the Mueller investigation.

The Tom Shillue Show, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m ET: White House spokesman Raj Shah discusses developments in the Trump-Russia probe, the Uranium One scandal and the president's tax reform plan.

#OnThisDay

2002: Jam Master Jay (Jason Mizell), a rapper with the hip-hop group Run-DMC, is killed in a shooting in New York.

1997: A jury in Cambridge, Massachusetts, convicts British au pair Louise Woodward of second-degree murder in the death of eight-month-old Matthew Eappen. (The judge, Hiller B. Zobel, later reduced the verdict to manslaughter and set Woodward free.)

1974: Muhammad Ali knocks out George Foreman in the eighth round of a 15-round bout in Kinshasa, Zaire, known as the "Rumble in the Jungle," to regain boxing's world heavyweight title.

Thank you for joining us on Fox News First! Enjoy your day and we'll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday morning.