Corey Haim's mother calls Corey Feldman a 'scam artist,' denies Hollywood pedophile ring exists

While Corey Feldman continues to collect money from his Indiegogo campaign to expose an alleged Hollywood pedophile ring, one very outspoken critic is coming forward. Judy Haim, mother of Feldman’s former co-star Corey Haim, is calling the entire campaign a big con.

As previously reported, Feldman has launched a crowdfunding campaign after releasing an emotional video in which he claims that his life is in danger from people trying to silence him about the years of abuse he suffered as a child actor. Now, he wants to raise money for more security and to finance a documentary in which he’ll finally reveal the names of the people responsible.

In his 2013 book “Coreyography,” he revealed that both he and Corey Haim, who died in 2010, were victims for years. However, Judy is taking the 46-year-old star to task for using her son to fuel, what she calls, "a long con.”

“He’s been talking about revealing the names of his and other abusers for seven years, since my son died,” Judy told The Hollywood Reporter. “Now he wants $10 million to do it? Come on. It’s a long con. He’s a scam artist. If he was serious about this, he’d share the information he has with the police.”

The outlet revealed that she believes her son was the victim of a molestation incident, but that Feldman’s claims of a larger pedophile ring in Hollywood are a complete fabrication designed to keep Feldman in the pop culture conversation and make him money.

As of this writing, Feldman’s campaign has earned $157,660 from more than 3,300 backers. Meanwhile, the actor/musician took to Twitter in an effort to discredit Haim and continue to convince backers to support him.

“U GUYS KNOW I DONT EVER SAY ANYTHING BAD ABOUT ANY1, BUT JUDY HAIM (no longer her last name) IS A BAD WOMAN WHO VEHEMENTLY PROTECTS EVIL! SHE HAS BEEN CRE8ING DISTRACTIONS & DIVERSIONS SINCE HER SONS DEATH, 2 SHUN AWAY THE FEELINGS OF TRUE GUILT SHE MUST BARE! #BLASPHEMY,” He wrote in a series of four tweets. “GOD SEES ALL! THERE IS NO HIDING WHEN JUDGEMENT DAY ARRIVES! THE TRUTH'S BEING REVEALED! THE FLOOD GATES HAVE OPENED, & NOTHING CAN STOP IT! BUT U WILL C THE DARK SOULS CLAMMERING 2 SILENCE & DISCREDIT ME. ONLY GOD CAN SHOW U IN UR HEARTS WHAT THE TRUTH IS! NOT ABOUT $, NEVER WAS!”

As previously reported, Feldman’s reinvigorated desire to make the information he claims to know public comes in the wake of the numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Harvey Weinstein. Since then, the star says that he’s been a target for people trying to silence him. He was recently stopped by police for having marijuana in a tour bus in Louisiana, and his band mates left the band soon after. That’s when Feldman came out with the video explaining that there was an alleged attempt on his life that he believes has to do with what he knows.