FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump tax overhaul plan set for big reveal; Trump loses and wins in Alabama

President Trump to unveil comprehensive plan for tax reform

Roy Moore defeats Trump-backed Luther Strange in Alabama Senate primary runoff

"American Sniper" author's widow skewers NFL's national anthem protests

House Republicans renew call for second special counsel on Hillary Clinton-Obama administration controversies

Fox News unveils new daytime lineup

THE LEAD STORY: President Trump is set to unveil a much-anticipated tax reform plan that aims to cut taxes for individuals and corporations while simplifying the tax code ... Trump and congressional Republicans are reportedly considering a tax reform plan that includes an income tax surcharge on the wealthy and doubling the standard deduction given to most Americans .... Trump on Tuesday previewed the plan, vowing significant middle-class tax cuts and lower corporate rates that would create “millions of new jobs for Americans.” Trump said the tax plan will have four “very crucial principles” -- making the tax code fairer and simpler; cutting taxes for the middle class; lowering the tax rate for businesses; and luring offshore investments back into the country. The president will unveil details of his plan during a speech in Indianapolis today.

Why does this matter? The GOP is under pressure to overhaul the tax code after multiple collapses of attempts to repeal and replace ObamaCare. Tax reform is a major Trump campaign promise and he really needs a major legislative victory. If the GOP-controlled Congress passes the plan, it would be the first major overhaul of the U.S. tax code in three decades.

MUST-READ on FoxNews.com: Grover Norquist: Tax reform is a must-win for Republicans (and it really could happen)

BANNON'S GUY BEATS TRUMP'S GUY: Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore defeated Sen. Luther Strange in a closely-watched Senate primary runoff, overcoming heavy support for the incumbent by the GOP establishment and President Trump himself ... The hard-fought battle pitted Trump against some of his most loyal supporters, including former chief strategist Steve Bannon, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and a slew of House conservatives who all backed Moore. Bannon declared Moore's win a victory for Trump, despite the president's support for Strange. Moore will face Democrat Doug Jones in the Dec. 12 general election.

MUST-READ on FoxNews.com: What you should know about the Alabama Senate race

"AMERICAN SNIPER'S" WIDOW SACKS NFL: Taya Kyle, widow of decorated military sniper Chris Kyle, blasted the NFL for fostering "division and anger" with its support of players kneeling in protest of the national anthem ... "We loved you and you loved us – with all of our races, religions, different backgrounds and politics," Kyle writes in an open letter. "Simplicity in a crazy world was pretty awesome. You, dear NFL, have taken that." Kyle's comments come after President Trump doubled down on his criticism of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, calling the protests "disgraceful" and blatantly disrespectful to veterans who fought for flag and country.

RENEWED CALL FOR SECOND SPECIAL COUNSEL: House Republicans formally renewed their call for a second special counsel to probe 2016 controversies involving Hillary Clinton and the Obama administration following allegations that former FBI Director James Comey drafted an "exoneration statement" for Clinton weeks before interviewing her ... Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee, who first called for a second special counsel's appointment in July, cited several factors in a letter Tuesday to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein. Foremost was the Clinton exoneration statement Comey allegedly drafted. Some lawmakers want Comey to return to Capitol Hill to resolve discrepancies in his past statements.

INTRODUCING FOX NEWS' NEW DAYTIME PROGRAMMING: Fox News Channel Tuesday announced changes in its daytime programming on the heels of finishing the third quarter of 2017 as the most-watched network among cable news ... Harris Faulkner will anchor "Outnumbered Overtime" at 1 p.m. ET and Dana Perino will anchor "The Daily Briefing" at 2 p.m. ET, while also remaining a co-host of "The Five" at 5 p.m. ET. Both new programs will premiere Monday. The network also announced that Sandra Smith will join Bill Hemmer as co-anchor of "America's Newsroom."

NFL PLAYERS OUT BOUNDS ON PROTESTS: "Most of the players are out beyond their skis. I don't think these guys are experts in this cause they're taking up." – Jason Whitlock, Fox Sports 1 anchor, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," sounding off on NFL players kneeling in protest during the national anthem.

O'REILLY VS. MAINSTREAM MEDIA: "Fair-minded people know there's no objectivity in the media anymore ... Not only do they want to destroy President Trump, but anyone who voted for him."– Bill O'Reilly, former Fox News host, "Hannity," taking on left-wing, "totalitarian" foes in the mainstream media.

Carnival, Royal Caribbean cruise lines to help Puerto Rico aid efforts.

MLB vote for Jeter's $1.2B Miami Marlins bid imminent; could receive owners' approval this week.

Amazon says Google has pulled YouTube from Echo Show device in tech face-off.

Equifax says departing CEO won't get $5.2 million in severance pay.

