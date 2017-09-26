Khloe Kardashian reportedly pregnant in addition to sister Kylie Jenner

At this rate “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” could go on for another 40 years – Khloé is also pregnant, a source has confirmed to Page Six.

We’re told that Khloé, 33, is in her second trimester with her first child, and the father is Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson.

Both expectant parents, we hear, are overjoyed about the baby news.

This now adds up to three expecting Kardashians. Kim and Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate, plus it was revealed just days ago that Kylie Jenner is also around four months pregnant with rapper Travis Scott, and they are expecting a girl.

Kim and Kylie’s babies should arrive around late January to early February, and Khloé’s child will follow soon after, we’re told.

Khloé and the NBA star have been dating since September 2016, and he has a son Prince Oliver, who will be 1 in December, with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Khloé had said on the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” Season 13 finale that she was healthy following a fertility scare that led her to stop taking birth control.

She confessed that she and Thompson have “definitely talked about starting a family … He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely.”

She added, “We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I’m not on birth control is scary. It’s, like, a really big step.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.