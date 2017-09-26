World's largest flawless diamond ever to be auctioned will be unveiled this week

A 163-carat D flawless diamond, described as the largest ever put up for auction, will be unveiled in Hong Kong on Thursday.

‘D’ graded diamonds are colorless.

The diamond, which will be unveiled by jewelry specialist de Grisogono, is cut from a 404-carat stone named the “4 de Fevereiro” that was discovered in Angola in February 2016. A team of diamond cutting specialists spent 11 months cutting and polishing the gem, which will be auctioned as a 163-carat stone in Geneva, Switzerland on Nov. 14.

After the unveiling, the diamond will be taken on a world tour, visiting London, Dubai and New York before the Geneva auction.

In 2015 a ‘perfect’ 100-carat flawless D diamond was sold at Sotheby’s New York for $22 million, including the buyer’s premium.

An uncut diamond the size of a tennis ball sold for $53 million Tuesday. British jeweler Graff Diamonds bought the 1,109-carat stone, the Lesedi La Rona, which was mined in Botswana in 2015.

