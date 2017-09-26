Mad Pooper's 'spokesman' tries to clear the air

It’s not a Colorado jogger’s fault she’s pooping on people’s lawns — because she suffered a traumatic brain injury, and now simply can’t control where she does her business, according to a man who claimed to be “a family representative.”

Nevertheless, the Mad Pooper would like to apologize for her actions, said the unidentified man in a since-removed YouTube video, according to ABC affiliate KRDO.

Her bathroom behavior is similar to breastfeeding in public and is protected under the First Amendment, the unidentified man claimed.

But a criminal defense attorney said the man is full of crap.

“Defecating in someone’s yard is definitely not protected under the First Amendment and it is actually a crime,” Jeremy Loew said.

The woman could actually be charged with indecent exposure, which might land her in the sex offender registry, Loew added.

The jogger has been pooping outside the Colorado Springs home of Cathy Budde at least once a week and cops have been trying to get to the bottom of the mystery.

