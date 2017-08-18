California woman says husband missing after Barcelona terror attack

A California teacher said her construction worker husband vanished after the vacationing couple was caught in the middle of Thursday’s terror attack in Barcelona.

The State Department announced Friday that one American was killed and one was injured in the terror attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, Spain. The department did not identify the victims.

Heidi Nunes, 40, of Walnut Creek, Calif. said she and her husband Jared Tucker, 42, were in Europe celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary, according to NBC News. The two had already made stops in Paris and Venice. Nunes said the couple were savoring drinks in the famous tourist area of La Ramblas when chaos broke out.

Nunes said the attack occurred shortly after her husband left to go to the bathroom and she went off to look at some jewelry.

"Next thing I know there's screaming, yelling," Nunes told NBC News. "I got pushed inside the souvenir kiosk and stayed there hiding while everybody kept running by screaming."

Nunes told NBC News she saw a picture on Twitter of a man that resembled her husband and looking “very injured.” The man in the photo was being assisted by a person in a black shirt.

Nunes shared a picture taken of her and her husband shortly before the terror attack, smiling and enjoying drinks.

"The picture was taken about an hour before the attack while we were sitting at a little patio," Nunes said.

About eight hours after a vehicle rammed into a crowd of pedestrians in Las Ramblas, killing at least 13 people and injuring dozens of others, another attack was carried out in the Spanish resort town of Cambrils, where at least one person was killed. Police have arrested four people in connection with the terror attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils.