Search continues for driver in Barcelona attack

Spain is conducting a major anti-terror operation Friday in a bid to hunt down the driver who plowed into pedestrians on a busy street in central Barcelona a day earlier, killing at least 13 people and injuring more than 100.

Fifteen of the injured people were in serious condition and authorities warned the death toll could rise.

Security forces were mobilized following a deadly terrorist attack Thursday afternoon, where authorities say a jihadist used a van to target people in one of the Catalonia capital’s most popular streets and managed to escape the scene by foot.

The injured and dead were from 24 different countries, including France, Germany, Pakistan and the Philippines, a government statement said.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack and said the perpetrators were “soldiers of the Islamic State,” the terrorist organization’s Amaq news agency said. The claim has not been independently verified.

"The perpetrators of the attack in #Barcelona are Islamic state soldiers and carried out the operation on command of [ISIS' leader] of targeting coalition countries," the statement read.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rejoy, meanwhile, called the tragedy a "jihadist attack" and announced three days of official mourning, Reuters reported.

Initial reports in the Spanish media named Driss Oukabir, a French citizen of Moroccan origin, as the person driving the van after his identification documents were found in the vehicle used in the terror attack.

But the man shortly turned himself in to police, denying any involvement in the terror plot and claiming his documents were stolen, possibly by his brother, La Vanguardia reported. Police haven't confirmed that the man's brother was the driver of the van.

It remained unclear how many people were involved in the terror attack.

Police have detained three men, including a Moroccan, a man from Spain's autonomous African city of Melilla, and one man whose identity was unknown. Two of the men did not drive van. The third man's arrest circumstances remain unknown.

Meantime, security authorities have thwarted a second terror attack in Cambrils, a town south of Barcelona, killing 5 suspects equipped with bomb belts trying to replicate the earlier attack in Barcelona. But the belts were later found to be fake, authorities said.

Local government confirmed the incident in Cambrils was linked to the attack in central Barcelona.

State-run broadcaster RTVE reported that seven people were injured in the incident, including two seriously.

According to El Periodico, as Fox News reported earlier, the CIA warned local Spanish authorities two months ago about a possible terror attack, following a number of similar vehicular attacks across Europe, including in London, Nice, Berlin and Stockholm.

The latest terror attack was the deadliest attack in Spain since the 2004 Madrid train bombings that killed 192 people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.