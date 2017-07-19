Army sergeant's truck stolen while he's serving in Afghanistan

Army sergeant serving in Afghanistan wrote a public plea on Tuesday looking for his beloved blue pickup truck that was stolen while it was parked at a Colorado home.

Sgt. James Neily, who was deployed to Afghanistan in December, found out someone stole his truck when his wife called him on FaceTime Tuesday morning. The truck was parked in Arvada at his parents' home.

"It does make me mad. I was really mad," Neily's wife Kayleigh told KDVR. "I had to calm down about it because I can't do anything about it right now."

NOTORIOUS 'GRANNY GEM THIEF' ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING AT WALMART

Kayleigh Neily said the family was devastated to find the truck gone.

"It's our family truck. [My son] loves the truck. He was [just] playing in it," she added.

The Army sergeant posted a message on Facebook asking friends and family to help find his truck.

"I am currently deployed and someone thought they needed it more than me. I disagree so please help me find it. Thanks," James Neily wrote in the post.

ARMED MEN CAUGHT ON VIDEO STEALING GUNS FROM UNLOCKED CARS IN ALABAMA

Kayleigh Neily told the news station she has received messages of support from the community since. The family hopes to find the truck by Halloween when Sgt. James Neily is expected to return from Afghanistan.

Click here for more from KDVR.