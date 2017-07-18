Armed men caught on video stealing guns from unlocked cars in Alabama

An Alabama neighborhood is taking safety precautions after surveillance video captured two armed men breaking into cars throughout the cul-de-sac.

The Mobile area has fallen victim to the thieves multiple times. What is believed to be a pair of bandits have been targeting unlocked vehicles and were seen vandalizing a fence with profanity, too.

Resident Scott Ellzy told Fox 10 the robbers looked very comfortable in the video.

“They weren’t nervous, they seemed like they were very familiar with the area, and they had no problem walking up to somebody’s garage, front door, and… just no fear,” Ellzy said.

Ellzy said he was glad he didn't unsuspectingly happen upon the armed thieves.

“I’m glad that I didn’t walk outside unprepared… or put my family in a bad situation not knowing” Ellzy told Fox 10. "You have a situation that could turn deadly… and pretty much make a dramatic change to anyone’s family that walks out.”

Both the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Mobile Police Department are investigating. Authorities have urged Mobile residents to be on the lookout for a white Suburban or Yukon XL, as shown in the video, and to lock their cars, even when they’re in the driveway.

