Disneyland to sell alcohol for first time at 'Star Wars' cantina

The 21-and-over crowd has something exciting to look forward to at Disneyland‘s upcoming “Star Wars” land.

The Happiest Place on Earth announced that for the first time in the park’s 63-year history it will be serving alcohol to the public.

'INSIDE-OUT EFFECT JEANS' ARE JUST THAT, AND COST FAR MORE THAN JUST FLIPPING YOUR PANTS INSIDE-OUT

While the nearby California Adventure sells beer, wine and cocktails, as well as Disneyland’s private Club 33, guests have never been able to purchase alcoholic beverages within the park until now.

When "Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge" attraction opens in 2019, galactic guests will have the opportunity to visit Oga’s Cantina, a “notorious local watering hole” where patrons can “unwind, conduct shady business, and maybe even encounter a friend…or a foe,” according to a Disney Parks blog post.

MAN ON VACATION IN IBIZA PRANKED BY FRIENDS WITH DISSOLVING SWIM TRUNKS

Run by “alien proprietor” Oga Garra, the cantina will serve “famous concoctions created with exotic ingredients using ‘otherworldly’ methods, served in unique vessels,” including “a specialty cocktail (non-alcohol- and alcohol-based) menu that will include creatively themed custom cocktails, and proprietary beer and wine options.”

The cantina will also feature musical entertainment provided by RX-24, the former StarSpeeder 3000 pilot droid from the park’s Star Tours, who will serve as DJ.

"Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge" is expected to open summer 2019 and is designed to be “a completely immersive true-to-story experience,” park spokeswoman Liz Jaeger told the Orange County Register. “Given our commitment to offering fans an immersive cantina experience, we felt this was an opportunity to offer alcohol and non-alcohol based beverages in the context of the story.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The decision to serve alcohol at Disneyland goes against Walt Disney’s wishes, who opposed selling liquor in order to foster a “wholesome, family-friendly experience,” the Register reports.