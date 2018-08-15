Power outage suspends flights at Reagan National Airport

Flights were suspended at Washington D.C.'s Reagan National Airport late Wednesday and authorities are working to determine the cause.

Local news outlets are blaming a small electrical fire.

Inbound and outbound flights were suspended while officials found a resolution, FOX 5 reported, citing a Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesman. The spokesman said the power outage has affected the entire airport.

“We do have backup generators right now that providing emergency power for passengers in terminal among with essential services related to the airport,” he said.

He added that engineers “Our engineers are in consultation with Dominion Virginia Power to ensure power is restored as soon as possible."

“We are aware of an airport wide power outage and investigating. Updates to follow,” tweeted Reagan Airport.

“Terminal B was evacuated due to a fire reported on a power generator near Gate 27,” wrote one Twitter user. “I was in aircraft at gate 25 and we were hastily told to leave plane and terminal.”

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.