Airport employee accused of sexually assaulting female passenger at gift shop

A North Carolina worker at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport has been accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old female passenger in one of the airport’s gift shops.

Sam Nedawi, 56, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor sexual battery on Sunday, after the woman reported his alleged behavior to police, WSOC reports. The woman claims the incident took place on the afternoon of June 6, per a police report obtained by the station.

According to WCNC, the police report also stated that the incident lasted nearly 20 minutes, and that the victim may have been under the influence of prescription medication at the time.

Airport officials have confirmed Nedawi, a contract worker, was employed at the Paradies shop inside the airport, and also served as an employee of Lufthansa, working at their check-in counter, WCNC reported.

Lufthansa has since issued a statement in response to news of Nedawi’s arrest, writing that they would no longer he utilizing his services.

“As we follow a strict zero-tolerance policy for harassment and violence of any kind, we have informed his employer that Lufthansa will not accept his services in the future,” wrote Lufthansa.

A representative for Charlotte Douglas International Airport was not immediately available for comment.