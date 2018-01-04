Amtrak train derails at Savannah station

An Amtrak train with more than 300 passengers on board traveling from Miami to New York Wednesday night had three cars derail while slowly backing into the Savannah station, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

“All three cars – a baggage car and two sleeper cars are fully upright,” an Amtrak spokesman said.

Winter storms affected the East Coast had reportedly affected the tracks.

The passengers were reportedly told prior to entering the Savannah station that a switch was frozen, a passenger told the paper. As the train attempted to back into the platform, the switch opened, causing the three cars in the back of the train to derail.

There were 311 passengers on board, and no reports of injuries to passengers and crew. The train is expected to continue north, with some of the sleeping car passengers being transferred to a different train.