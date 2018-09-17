Diver who helped with Thai cave rescue sues Elon Musk for calling him a pedophile on Twitter

The heroic British diver who helped rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach from a Thai cave is suing Tesla CEO Elon Musk after the tech leader accused him of being a pedophile on Twitter.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday by Vernon Unsworth in Los Angeles federal court, seeks more than $75,000 in damages and a court order stopping Musk from making further allegations.

Musk called Unsworth a "pedo" amidst a series of tweets after Unsworth criticized Musk's efforts in building a small rescue submarine during a television interview.

WEATHER CHANNEL'S FRIGHTENING AUGMENTED REALITY VIDEOS SHOW 'WORST-CASE' STORM SURGE

“It just had absolutely no chance of working. He had no conception of what the cave passage was like. The submarine I believe was about 5 feet, 6 inches long, rigid, so it wouldn’t have gone round corners or round any obstacles,” Unsworth said at the time. “It wouldn’t have made the first 50 meters into the cave from the dive start point. It was just a PR stunt.”

At the time, Musk tweeted: “We will make one of the mini-sub/pod going all the way to Cave 5 no problemo. Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it."

However, the device was never used.

Earlier this month, Musk doubled down on his insults, insinuating that Unsworth had gone to Thailand to find a child bride.

Each of the boys, ages 11-16 and with no diving experience, was guided out by divers though rocky, muddy and water-filled passages that in places were just a crawl space.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Fox News' Frank Miles and The Associated Press contributed to this report.