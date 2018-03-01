$1,600 Uber fare leaves New Jersey man poorer but wiser

It reads like a movie plot.

Young guy spends the night partying near West Virginia University’s campus. He eventually orders an Uber ride. (We can even throw in that he accidentally orders a more-pricey UberXL.)

But instead of being driven to the nearby place he’s staying that night, he gets taken to his actual home more than 300 miles away in Gloucester County, N.J.

He's safe and sound, but he ends up eating a $1,600 fare.

It may seem untrue, but the far-fetched plot is Kenny Bachman’s story, NJ.com reported.

“I just woke up,” he said in a phone interview with the paper. “And I’m thinking, ‘Why the f--- am I in the car next to some random ass dude I don’t even know?”

He told the news site he came to after two hours of driving. He said he couldn’t tell the driver to stop, because they already traveled so far.

NJ.com explained the price: $3.94 base fare; $2.35 booking fee; $696.95 on distance and $115 for time. Bachman had to pay a penalty for every toll because the driver, whom he gave five stars, didn’t have cash.

Bachman denied sending the car to his house and said at one point the driver answered a FaceTime call on his personal cell phone.

The report said he challenged the fare to Uber, but he ended up paying.