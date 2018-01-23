SHOT 2018: The greatest gun show on Earth

About 12 football fields worth of the latest guns, gear and more have arrived in Las Vegas where big reveals will be made for hunting, shooting, law enforcement, military, fishing and more outdoors.

SHOT Show is the largest show of its kind anywhere on the globe. The Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show (SHOT Show) is owned and sponsored by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF).

From rifles, shotguns, pistols and ammo through to crossbows, optics, decoys and outdoor apparel, this is the place where the most exciting new products for 2018 are shown. This is often a first look before they become available to the public and hit store shelves later in the year.

The scale is epic. More than 1,700 companies from across the United States, and more than 100 from around the world, converge at the Sands Expo Center for the event this week.

SHOT Show Industry Range Day is the first day where new products are put through their paces. More than half a million rounds tend to be fired each year while some attendees get to handle and test the weapons, optics and more.

Half a marathon of shooting, hunting and outdoors

Starting Tuesday, more than 65,000 industry professionals have four days to explore the many acres of exhibit space, which are heaving with 6.5 million pounds of the best and newest products.

You would need to walk nearly a half marathon to see everything at this gigantic show.

For second amendment enthusiasts, folks passionate about hunting and the outdoors as well as tactical professionals, there are thousands and thousands of options on display.

Firearms first looks for 2018?

At SHOT Show, there is something for every budget and application. Of course, there is anything and everything related to firearms. A wide range are showcased and it is not just guns and ammo. There are optics, gun cases, gun safes, targets and lots of other options.

Newest for hunting?

Beyond firearms, the newest in knives, firearms, bows, apparel, game calls, decoys, tree stands, scents, lures and more are unveiled. It is a first glimpse at what will become available throughout the year on shelves across America.

What’s next in outdoors?

Throughout the jam-packed SHOT, there are lots of choices for outdoor enthusiasts. A huge spectrum from new camp stoves and advanced apparel through to tents, binoculars and boots are being unveiled.

Latest for law enforcement?

The Law Enforcement section continues to grow and now and this year law enforcement and military professionals can review more than 170,000 square feet of tactical products dedicated to them.

Tactical professionals can shop the latest advances in body armor, eyewear, optic, lights, scopes, sights, equipment, communication devices, apparel and survival kits in one place.

In addition to the wide spectrum of firearms and ammunition, there is also the latest in magazines, specialty impact munitions, shooting range equipment and even custom manufacturing.

SHOT has become an increasingly important opportunity for the law enforcement and military tactical communities.

Police department and FBI SWAT representatives from all over the country get the chance to give companies feedback and suggest tweaks that would improve use in real-life scenarios. They also get the chance to explain new needs that have emerged so companies can respond and develop solutions.

One millionth rifle?

SHOT Show is also the place where unique firearms are not just showcased, but also auctioned.

GunBroker.com, the National Shooting Sports Foundation and the Hunting Heritage Trust have partnered again to host the annual SHOT Show Auction.

There’s an opportunity to win serial number “one million” of the Henry Repeating Arms H001 .22 lever action hand engraved by the artisans at Baron Engraving.

Another utterly unique weapon, a Smith & Wesson, is up for grabs in the auction.

Smith & Wesson Model 29 American Handgunner “Handgun Heritage Tribute” has full coverage Class A hand engraving and elegant Altamont bonded ivory custom grips.

Restricted access

SHOT Show is not open to the public. NSSF rigorously restricts attendance to only industry professionals in the shooting, hunting and outdoor trade. Commercial buyers and sellers of military, law enforcement, and tactical products and services can also attend to get business done.