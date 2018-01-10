Vacuums: From robots to stand-ups, how did the technology evolve?

Entertaining season is upon us and cleaning inexorably comes with company and cooking and that's where vacuums come into play. They are human-kind's helper in sweeping and siphoning our messes away.



Len Morse has owned Vacuum World in the Bronx for 52 years and talked to Fox News about the history of the vacuum cleaner. What's surprising, Len explains, is that the basic design of the vacuum has not changed too much in the past hundred years.

CES 2018: 5 COOLEST THINGS WE'VE SEEN SO FAR

"It's a basic upright and it's a basic canister. The only things that have changed is the way they collect the dirt and maybe the shapes of them, other than that it's pretty much the same throughout the years."

But what about the newer, robotic designs like the Roomba?

COULD THIS $10,000 SCOOTER FROM UJET BE THE MOBILITY SOLUTION OF THE FUTURE?

“It’s a novelty and people are buying them like crazy,” Morse explains. “But these do not take the place of a vacuum cleaner. This is a secondary machine just like a stick vacuum or a broom vacuum.”