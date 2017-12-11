Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Viral

Tragedy as famous daredevil climber plunges to death from well-known skyscraper

By James Rogers | Fox News
Wu Yongning. (Courtesy of Weibo)

Wu Yongning. (Courtesy of Weibo)

A daredevil climber was attempting to scale a 62-story skyscraper in China when he plunged to his death, according to media reports.

Wu Yongning, a so-called “rooftopper,” had earned a huge following on social media by climbing tall buildings without safety equipment and posting vertigo-inducing selfies and videos online. However, the 26-year-old fell from the top of the 62-story Huayuan Hua Centre in the Chinese city of Changsha, The Telegraph reports.

FIREFIGHTERS SLAM YOUTUBE PRANKSTER WHO 'CEMENTED' A MICROWAVE OVEN TO HIS HEAD

Wu Yongning_weibo3

Wu Yongning. (Courtesy of Weibo)

The daredevil was reportedly attempting to claim $11,200 for a clip promoting an unnamed sponsor. Citing police, The Sun reports that Wu fell about 45 feet onto a terrace and died of fatal injuries either during or shortly after the accident.

AsiaOne reports that a video of the horrific incident surfaced online Dec. 10. The accident occurred Nov. 8, it said, citing a post by Wu’s girlfriend on Chinese social media site Weibo.

INCREDIBLE 'COBRA' SKYSCRAPER CONCEPT UNVEILED

Huayuan_Centre

Artist's illustration of Huayuan Hua Centre (Wong Tong Group)

Wu, a former movie stuntman, had more than one million followers on the Chinese Internet, according to The Telegraph.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers