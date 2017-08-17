White supremacist Chris Cantwell kicked off dating site OkCupid

White supremacist Chris Cantwell has been kicked off the dating website OkCupid following his participation in the recent Charlottesville, Va. protests that sent shockwaves across the U.S.



In a series of tweets, OkCupid (owned by Match.com) said it had kicked Cantwell off the platform after being alerted of his profile.

"We were alerted that white supremacist Chris Cantwell was on OkCupid," OkCupid wrote in a tweet. "Within 10 minutes we banned him for life."

It then followed that tweet up with another one, writing: "There is no room for hate in a place where you're looking for love."

Cantwell has risen to infamy over the past week after a VICE Media documentary profiled him and his group at last weekend's Charlottesville protests that ended in violent tragedy.

CHARLOTTESVILLE AND A 'NEW GENERATION OF WHITE SUPREMACISTS'

Cantwell, 36, has been banned from several other tech platforms, including Facebook for violating their terms of service, using it for hate speech.

On Wednesday, Cantwell posted a video to Youtube where he is seen crying after finding out there is a warrant out for his arrest.

“I called the Charlottesville Police Department and I said, ‘I have been told that there’s a warrant out for my arrest.’ They said that they wouldn’t confirm it but that I could find this out if I wanted to go a local magistrate or something," Cantwell said on the video.

Cantwell further adds: “I’m terrified. I think you’re going to kill me.”

Separately, Bumble, the self-proclaimed "female-first social network," said it was teaming up with the Anti-Defamation League "to proactively remove and ban all forms of hate speech and symbols from its platform of nearly 20 million users worldwide."