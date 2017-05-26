Nintendo Switch is getting a beloved Japanese game and investors are going nuts

The Switch is a monster for Nintendo -- both figuratively and literally.

Capcom, which makes games such as "Street Fighter" and "Resident Evil," announced that "Monster Hunter XX" is coming to Nintendo's latest console, a sign that third-party developers are encouraged by what they see from Nintendo.

"Monster Hunter XX," released in November 2015, is popular in Japan, selling over 1.5 million copies in its first two days of release. The game has players undertake a variety of quests which involve hunting dangerous creatures.

Capcom already has an older virtual version of Street Fighter II available to download on the Switch.

In recent weeks, third-party developers, such as EA and potentially Activision have hinted at supporting the console beyond what they initially said.

NINTENDO MAY LAUNCH SUPER NINTENDO MINI FOR CHRISTMAS, REPORTS SAY

On a recent conference call with investors, EA CEO Andrew P. Wilson said the company "feels really good" about the Switch, to which they've already committed bringing its popular soccer franchise "FIFA" too.

"We continue to be bullish on [Switch] and are looking at other titles that we might bring to the Switch," Wilson told investors.

Activistion, which makes the popular "Call of Duty" franchise, recently re-introduced the option to link Nintendo accounts with Call of Duty's online systems, a feature it had previously disabled.

Nintendo has previously said it sold more than 2.74 million units of the Switch, a surprisingly strong figure, despite being launched in March, a month not known for console launches.

Shares of Nintendo surged in Japanese trading on Friday following the Monster Hunter news, rising more than 5% to hit their highest levels in a year. Shares are up more than 30% year to date.