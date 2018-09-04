Legendary baseball broadcaster gripes about LeBron James wading in political waters

Legendary Chicago White Sox broadcaster Ken “Hawk” Harrelson took a shot at LeBron James on Sunday while he was calling a game.

Harrelson apparently had a problem with James talking about politics and social injustice.

“Well, I used to watch LeBron but no more,” Harrelson said during the NBC Sports Chicago broadcast. “I wish these guys would keep their nose out of politics and just play because people didn’t come to hear their opinions on politicians.”

Harrelson has a history of controversial comments, as noted by the Chicago Sun-Times.

The 77-year-old television veteran drew scrutiny last year when he responded to his partner Steve Stone with a remark about Latin baseball players. Stone said a lot of information can be a burden for players, to which Harrelson replied: “especially Latin players.”

Four years ago, Harrelson said Cleveland Indians pitcher Chen-Chang Lee uses “typical Asian motion, deception involved” while he was pitching.

In the same year, Harrelson commented on a rule that was invoked to protect catchers. Harrelson said at the time, “next thing you know we’ll have catchers wearing skirts out there.”