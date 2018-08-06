Irish national living in Canada faces deportation for streaking stunt at Blue Jays-Mariners game, report says

A naked man who stormed Safeco Field in Seattle during the Mariners’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday may have gotten a bit more than he bargained for.

The streaker was identified as an Irish citizen living in Vancouver, Canada, and could face deportation after his arrest, Sportsnet reported. The man reportedly rushed the field on an $80 bet.

The man’s friends planned to start a GoFundMe campaign to help bail him out, they told Global News. However, it doesn’t appear that one has been launched.

The Blue Jays ended up winning the game, 5-1.