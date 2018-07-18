Brewers star Josh Hader apologizes for homophobic, racist tweets that surfaced during MLB All-Star game

Milwaukee Brewers Josh Hader’s first appearance as an all-star ended Tuesday night with the pitcher facing potential discipline from the league and apologizing after old tweets containing racist and homophobic content resurfaced during the game.

The tweets were from 2011 and 2012, when Hader was a teenager, SB Nation reported.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

“Suck my c--k! I’ll murder your family!” one Tweet read, while another reportedly said “I hate gay people.”

At least one tweet used the N-word, according to SB Nation, which noted that the tweets have since been deleted and Hader’s account has been switched from public to private mode.

Hader also reportedly tweeted a series of sexist and mysognnist tweets that were screenshotted prior to his account being switched to private.

The 24-year-old pitcher apologized after the game, and said he was “young, immature and stupid,” according to National MLB writer Ryan Fagan.

“As a child I was immature. I said some things that are inexcusable,” Hader said, while noting that the tweets do not reflect his current beliefs. “There’s no excuse for what was said.”

“Obviously, when you’re a kid you just tweet what’s on your mind …”

When asked if he is worried about facing any potential discipline from the league, Hader said he is “ready for any consequences.”

Teammate Lorenzo Cain called Hader a “great guy,” and acknowledged that everyone has “said some crazy stuff when we’re young.”

“We move on from it. it is what it is. I know Hader, he’s a great guy,” Cain told reporters after briefly speaking with Hader about the situation. “He’s a great teammate, I’m fine, everybody will be OK.”

Twitter users were quick to condemn Hader.

Some family members reportedly swapped their replica All-Star jerseys of Hader with generic jerseys that no longer contained his name on the back.

Hader will reportedly speak with MLB Chief Legal officer Dan Halem Tuesday night to discuss the incident before the league considers realeasing a statement on Wednesday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reported.