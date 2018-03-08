NFL prospect says team official asked him if he likes men

An NFL prospect said in a radio interview Wednesday that one team official asked him about his sexual orientation.

Running back Derrius Guice told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he was asked the question during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week. He said teams would ask him questions to throw him off.

“I'd go in one room and a team would ask me, ‘Do I like men?’ just to see my reaction,” Guice said. “They'd try to bring up one of my family members or somebody and tell me, ‘Hey, man, I heard your mom sells herself. How do you feel about that?' Just random stuff like that, man, to see how you respond.”

The question that Guice said he received is a violation under the NFL’s Excellence in the Workplace Conduct policy and could be illegal under Indiana law, according to the Sporting News.

The type of question Guice received hasn’t been uncommon in the NFL over the last few years.

Pro Football Talk noted that cornerback Eli Apple was asked whether he was gay during a pre-draft interview with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016. The NFL, at the time, said the question was “clearly inappropriate.” The Falcons were not punished by the league.

“I'd go in one room and a team would ask me, ‘Do I like men?’ just to see my reaction." - Derrius Guice

Running back Le’Veon Bell and tight end Nick Kasa revealed in 2013 they were both asked if they “like girls” during their interviews, according to the Sporting News.

Guice decided to declare for the NFL Draft after two years at LSU. Experts believe Guice could be a late first-round or early second-round draft pick.