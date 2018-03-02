Expand / Collapse search
Aly Raisman sues US Olympic Committee, USA Gymnastics over Larry Nassar abuse

By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Aly Raisman is taking a stand and suing the embattled U.S. Olympic Committee [USOC] and USA Gymnastics asking the federations to get serious about taking a long hard look into how disgraced doctor Larry Nassar's abusive conduct was allowed to run unchecked for so long.

The suit filed Wednesday in California claims the federations "knew or should have known" of Nassar’s sexual abuse. Raisman, 23, is one of Nassar’s numerous victims.

Raisman accuses the USOC and USA Gymnastics of failing to make sure appropriate protocols were followed to monitor Nassar, who was also named as a co-defendant in the lawsuit.

News of the lawsuit comes days after Scott Blackmun, the CEO of the USOC, announced he was resigning. Blackmun said he was stepping aside so he could tackle his prostate cancer and allow the federation to move forward under new leadership to address the Nassar sex abuse scandal that has rocked gymnastics and other sports.

Raisman told NBC News in a statement that the USOC and USA Gymnastics are not being entirely clear on how much they knew of Nassar’s inappropriate behavior.

GYMNAST BECOMES FIRST KNOWN MALE TO FORMALLY ACCUSE LARRY NASSAR OF SEXUAL ABUSE 

"After all this time, they remain unwilling to conduct a full investigation, and without a solid understanding of how this happened, it is delusional to think sufficient changes can be implemented," she said. "I refuse to wait any longer for these organizations to do the right thing. It is my hope that the legal process will hold them accountable and enable the change that is so desperately needed.”

Raisman, one of the most celebrated recent Olympic stars, revealed in November she was abused by Nassar during the London 2012 Olympic Games.

In January, the star gymnast confronted Nassar in court with a powerful and emotional speech that detailed the abuse and what needs to be done to make sure it never happens to other athletes again. In her testimony, she also called out the USOC and USA Gymnastics, asking why have they “been silent” throughout the whole ordeal.

A few days after her testimony, the USOC apologized for not being at the hearing and demanded the USA Gymnastics board resign. The federation also said it launched an investigation into the abuse.

Raisman’s lawsuit also details how the disgraced doctor abused the gymnasts at Karolyi Ranch outside Huntsville, Texas. USA Gymnastics announced in January that gymnasts would no longer train at the gym following the abuse scandal.

USOC CHIEF SCOTT BLACKMUN STEPPING DOWN AMID GYMNASTICS SEX ABUSE SCANDAL

The suit alleged a USA Gymnastics trainer would be in the room at the time when Nassar abused his victims. The trainer allegedly became aroused at times when Nassar “penetrated the girls with his bare hands for what he described as intravaginal therapy.”

The gymnastics federation claimed it has no knowledge of Nassar’s abuse until national team member Maggie Nichols reported the doctor to USA Gymnastics in 2015. The lawsuit alleged USA Gymnastics “asked Nassar to stop constantly taking photos of gymnasts before Nichols' complaint and should have suspected he was a pedophile,” NBC News reported.

In January, Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting young female athletes and child pornography crimes. Nassar will most likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

The fallout following the scandal was wide. Michigan State University, which employed Nassar, was sued by dozens of women. The school’s president, Lou Anna Simon, resigned following Nassar’s sentencing.

John Geddert, the owner of the Michigan club Twistar, was suspended last month by USA Gymnastics and announced his retirement. Nassar was sentenced to his third prison term for molesting young athletes at the elite training center. Geddert claimed he had “zero knowledge” of Nassar’s crimes.

Meanwhile, Raisman has become an activist following her powerful testimony and coming forward alleging abuse against the doctor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.