Tom Brady's playing status unclear ahead of Sunday's AFC title game

Will quarterback Tom Brady be ready to play Sunday, when the New England Patriots host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game?

Or will an injury to his right hand force Brady to the sidelines?

"We'll see," was all Brady had to say Friday, when he fielded questions from reporters while wearing a pair of red gloves.

Brady usually wears a glove only on his non-throwing hand.

The five-time Super Bowl winner suffered a cut to his right thumb during Wednesday's practice, the NFL Network reported. But he said Friday that he’s not talking about how much he practiced or how the injury happened.

Brady was listed as questionable for Sunday's 3:05 p.m. EST game after limited participation in the Pats' Friday practice. He saw limited action Wednesday as well, and completly sat out Thursday's session.

The Boston Globe, however, citing a "league source," reported that Brady would be ready to start Sunday, and that the Patriots weren't expecting "any major problems" from Brady's hand.

One thing the four-time Super Bowl MVP was clear about was the challenge he expects from a Jaguars team ranked second in the NFL in total and scoring defense.

"It's a very unique challenge," Brady said. "I think their front three, their linebackers, are very instinctive and very fast. And great cover guys in the secondary. Ball-hawking defense. They strip it off you, they sack you. ... So they're a good defense."

Brady appeared on the Patriots' weekly injury report several times during the latter half of this season with injuries to both his Achilles tendon and his left shoulder, but the all-star Patriot has never missed a playoff start during his 18-year career.

"Tom always tends to show up in big games. This is a big game," receiver Danny Amendola said. "(He's) super tough. The toughest. He's a warrior, he's a competitor and there's really only one reason why he's here, and that's to play football. "

Regardless, the Jaguars are preparing for a game with Brady in the huddle. Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus, who spent more than six seasons with the Bills, might be more familiar with Brady than any other Jacksonville player. He said typical methods of rattling a quarterback don't apply when it comes to Brady.

"You can hit Brady, but hitting him isn't what's going to get to him. It's constantly being that gnat in his face,” Dareus said.

Brady's former teammate said he loves playing against him.

"He's phenomenal to watch," Dareus said. "You sack him he's going to get up and just keep rolling. He's that competitive spirit, like, 'OK, you got me. Now I'm fixing to go throw this touchdown the next play. Forty yards. You happy about that sack? But there you go.' That's just his mentality. I like it."

If Brady can't play Sunday, the Patriots would look to backup Brian Hoyer.

"I'm always preparing to play because the truth of reality is you never know when your name's gonna be called," Hoyer said Thursday.

Hoyer, a former Patriot, was acquired in midseason when the Patriots traded Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers.

New England hasn't called any quaterterback's name in the postseason other than Brady's since the 1990s.

The Jaguars scored eight defensive touchdowns this season including the playoffs, three more than any other team. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey had four interceptions during the regular season and also had one in the wild-card win over Buffalo.

Ramsey said he “fully expects” to see Brady on the field Sunday. Fans will be hoping for the same thing.

Sunday's other championship game will feature the Minnesota Vikings against the Philadelphia Eagles, beginning at 6:40 p.m.

The winners of the two contests will meet Feb. 4 in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.