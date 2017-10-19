Kings forward Jeff Carter out indefinitely after surgical procedure on left leg

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to repair a cut on his left leg.

Kings general manager Rob Blake announced his star power forward's injury Thursday.

Carter was hurt on a hit by Jeff Petry during the Kings' 5-1 victory over Montreal on Wednesday night to extend the best start in franchise history (5-0-1). Petry's skate came off the ice and connected with the inside of Carter's lower leg during the first period.

ICYMI: Jeff Carter sustained a cut to his leg last night and is undergoing a surgical procedure to repair the injury; he is out indefinitely — LAKingsPR (@LAKingsPR) October 19, 2017

Carter has three assists in six games this season for the Kings, who start a six-game road trip Saturday in Columbus.

Carter had 32 goals and 34 assists last season in his highest-scoring season since 2011. His absence will strain Los Angeles' depth at center behind captain Anze Kopitar.