Maine chef finds rare cotton candy-colored lobster in tank

A chef at a seafood restaurant in Maine came across a rare cotton candy-colored lobster over the weekend.

“We had a 'cotton candy' lobster in our tank over the weekend! They are extremely rare!” Scales Restaurant in Portland, Maine announced in an Instagram post Wednesday.

Lobsters, which are typically brown before turning a bright red when boiled, can also be blue, yellow and split-colored — though these colors are rare, as is finding an albino lobster.

"The odds of finding an albino lobster are one in 100 million lobsters. Yet, people do find them. One in 100 milllion," University of Maine's Lobster Institute explained.

As for this particular crustacean, a chef at the restaurant —identified as Travis Olson by WHDH — took the lobster on his row boat and returned it to the ocean.

“Thank you for recognizing and honoring her uniqueness,” one commenter wrote.

“Beautiful… enjoy a long life, little lobster,” another added.

The rare find comes after a separate cotton candy colored lobster made headlines in June, months after it was initially caught in the water around Grand Manan Island, located a few miles off the coast of Maine.

Fox News’ Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.