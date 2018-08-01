Great white shark attacks seal off Massachusetts coast as surfers scramble to shore, video shows

Surfers scrambled to the shore after an estimated 15-foot great white shark attacked a seal in Cape Cod, Massachusetts over the weekend.

MASSIVE GREAT WHITE SHARK FILMED JUST FEET AWAY FROM OBLIVIOUS PADDLE BOARDER

A video posted by Ken Martin, of Boston, shows the moments just after the shark attacked the seal. Lifeguards can be seen ushering the last few surfers inland, while a separate video posted by Martin shows the bloody carcass of a seal floating in the water. The latter had nearly 100,000 views as of Wednesday afternoon.

The shark allegedly “took out a seal in the middle of 20 surfers” just 30 feet from the shore, Martin described on Twitter, adding in a separate tweet that the shark disappeared shortly after the event.

Martin said "chaos" ensued for a few minutes after the attack until everyone at the beach was accounted for.

"My daughter had a seal swim up on her about 10 days ago exact sandbar and had no idea until people in the beach started to yell to her to move. Have to avoid the seals and all should be ok," Martin advised one Twitter user.

GREAT WHITE SHARK CAUGHT IN RHODE ISLAND WATERS

Others who frequent the beach agreed.

"Rule #1: Don’t swim or surf near the seals by the inlet at Nauset," one Twitter user commented.

"We’ve been vacationing & going to Nauset for 15-20 years (before and after Kids lol) and each year seems like seals are inching closer to the shore, which brings the sharks closer," another added.

"Correct ... stay clear of the seals," Martin reiterated.



The attack comes shortly after a great white was caught in Rhode Island waters on Sunday.