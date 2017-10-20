Badger sneaks into home, naps on cat bed

A badger got a wakeup call from animal rescue workers after he sneaked into a home in Scotland and made himself comfy on a cat bed earlier this week.

The Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) were called to the home in Linlithgow Wednesday.

“I got a surprise when I arrived at the property and saw a badger having a nap!,” explained Animal Rescue Officer Connie O’Neil, in a statement. “He had gotten in through the cat flap and had eaten all the cat food before going for a sleep on the cat bed.”

The animal was none too pleased to be aroused from its slumbers. “He didn’t seem too happy when I tried to move him but I was able to slide the cat bed round and it was then that the badger noticed the back door was open so made a run for it!” O’Neil said.

Scottish SPCA Chief Superintendent Mike Flynn notes that it is highly unusual for badgers, which can be aggressive, to enter a house.